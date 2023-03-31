Dr. Ali Al-Azem believes the field of medicine is “a mission rather than a job.”
Al-Azem recently joined Hamilton Physician Group–Specialty Care where he treats patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, pulmonary fibrosis, lung cancer, COVID-19 conditions, pneumonia, acute and chronic pulmonary hypersensitivity conditions, pulmonary hypertension, bronchiolitis and more.
“I enjoy helping and investing in people,” he says. “There have been many advances in modern medicine, especially in the last few years. I focus on individualized care for my patients. One size does not fit all.”
Al-Azem grew up in Damascus, Syria. With three sisters who were already physicians, it didn’t take Al-Azem long to decide to join the profession himself. When he was growing up, his parents instilled in him the idea that medicine is a mission.
“I like to help people and eliminate suffering,” he says.
A double board-certified pulmonologist/intensivist, Al-Azem graduated from Damascus University School of Medicine in Damascus, Syria, and completed his residency in internal medicine, including working as a chief resident, at Damascus University Hospital and St. Barnabas Hospital in New York. He went on to complete a fellowship in pulmonary and critical care medicine at Mt. Sinai Medical Center/Queens Hospital in New York.
After graduating in 1996, he began working in hospitals in Georgia, eventually serving as a medical director of critical care services and respiratory care services. He came to Hamilton after learning of a shared vision for his practice.
Al-Azem enjoys biking and is a fan of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. He enjoys listening to classical music, riding his bike and reading history books, especially about the Middle Ages.
To make an appointment with Al-Azem, call (706) 529-3072.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.