On Saturday, Sept. 9, the DEO Clinic will honor Alexandra Watts Hoyt at the third annual Hope, Health and Healing Trail run which takes place at Haig Mill Trail. Known as Andra to her childhood friends and Alex to those she met as an adult, Ms. Hoyt was an avid proponent of the DEO Clinic.
Founded in 2005, the DEO Clinic is a local nonprofit providing free medical care to uninsured adults from Whitfield and Murray counties when they cannot afford healthcare. With a small staff and more than 70 volunteers, DEO provided more than 3,600 appointments and labs in 2022. Much of the funding for the DEO Clinic comes from local, individual donors and through local partnerships such as with United Way.
As a registered nurse (RN), Hoyt recognized the need for DEO and saw that patients who cannot afford healthcare deserve help. She believed passionately that the work going on at DEO was good for patients, for the community and for her.
“Every time she volunteered, I heard Alex say she got more benefit from being at DEO than the patients did. She would say ‘Y'all, I need this. It does me so much good to be here,’” said DEO Clinic Executive Director Heather Donahue.
Fellow RN Bliss Jones said, “Alex was an experience! She was full of energy and zest for whatever task was in front of her. I was always inspired by her dedication to DEO patients, spending as much time as needed to connect, support, educate and advocate for each one. They left the clinic knowing they had a cheerleader and friend in Alex.”
“Any time you think of her it brings a smile to your face,” said Becky Odum, RN. “I remember the day Alex drove her new car to the clinic and wanted to show me. It was a bright yellow Camaro convertible. It was so Alex.”
Hoyt’s vibrant personality is well known through the community, and before she died she requested that everyone be asked to wear bright colors to her funeral.
“Alex was always thinking of others, and always had a big smile on her face,” said Laura Salazar at the DEO Clinic.
When Hoyt became ill she only allowed a few people to know, and continued volunteering at DEO as though nothing were wrong for as long as she could. She refused to draw attention to herself and away from anyone else who might need help and was gone before most people knew she was sick. She also had another secret: She put the DEO Clinic in her will.
In a tearful, but joyous, meeting about honoring Hoyt at this race, her daughter Kelly revealed Hoyt's gift, saying, "My Mom loved the DEO clinic, its staff and patients dearly."
Without so much as a hint beforehand, Hoyt left $100,000 to her beloved DEO Clinic.
“The generosity of this gift left me utterly speechless,” said Donahue.
The DEO Clinic invites the community to join this celebration by participating in the run or walk, or by placing a flamingo on the course in tribute to Hoyt. The flamingo theme and this year’s lively colors represent her favorites and her exuberant spirit.
“Alex was candid,” Donahue said. “She might chastise a patient for an unhealthy behavior but she would conclude with ‘You know I’m telling you this because I love you.’ And they did.”
Visit deoclinic.org to participate in this year’s Hope, Health and Healing event.
