Alfa Insurance agent Al Smith of Dalton was recently honored with the 2021 Top Auto Producer Award for Georgia during the company's annual awards ceremony. He also received the Distinguished Service Award-Gold Level.
The ceremony, held Feb. 15 at the Montgomery (Alabama) Performing Arts Centre, recognized Alfa's best agents and managers for their dedicated service and commitment to policyholders. Smith has served as an Alfa agent since September 2018. He represents the company's full line of insurance for auto, home, life and business.
