CHATSWORTH — After skipping last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Model Train Expo returned to the Chatsworth Depot on Saturday to the delight of train and rail enthusiasts.
Beckett Elrod, 4, has been "obsessed" with trains and railroads for two years, so the event was "nice, and he likes it," said his mother Emma. "It gets him out of the house and lets him explore."
Josh Trower, education coordinator for Kennesaw's Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History, was thrilled to see youth like Beckett on hand.
"We do a lot of workshops, demonstrations and activities for kids," and Trower brought a model railroad "we often use to teach them about circuitry and wiring," he said. Trower and other museum staff members aim to educate the public about "the Civil War's impact on the railroads, and vice versa."
The event was hosted by the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society and the Chatsworth Depot. Operating model trains of all sizes ran for hours inside and outside the depot, including the Georgia Garden Railroad Society's trains designed specifically for outdoor use, along with the Piedmont Division of the National Model Railroad Association displaying a detailed 4x5-foot indoor railroad and local rail enthusiast Kevin Henry’s ride-on train for rail aficionados young and old. Inside, the depot's own model trains ran, including Ed Campbell’s recently-refurbished HO-scale and Stan Rogers’ G-scale railroad.
"We're trying to model trains that were in Murray County at some point in time, and this area was once inundated with vertical steam engines," Henry said. "Although no pictures survived, there's enough literature written about (those trains) that my son Matthew was able to recreate a fully functional steam engine" for the Model Train Expo.
These engines were particularly prominent around the 1890s, and "they were actually driven by chains, (rather than) gears, which is not common for locomotives, because they break," Matthew said. However, chains "were also cheaper at that time."
"It's not the most difficult locomotive I've ever built, (because) the boiler is not that complex, and it's a labor of love," he added. "It's fun playing with them."
This is "a fun hobby, and it helps bring people together," Kevin Henry said. "We have a piece of track we take places, and it's something for the community."
The popular Big Blue Train provided rides to visitors, and vendors sold everything from train-themed embroidered clothing to model trains of all scales.
Conductor Ted Yarbrough led train trips, and he was heartened to see so many visitors and vendors after this event wasn't held last year, said the chairman of the Chatsworth Depot Committee.
"There's a lot of nostalgia with the older folks, who saw and even rode the trains, and they passed it down through generations."
Yarbrough grew up in Carrollton only a block-and-a-half from railroad tracks, and a neighbor used to take him to a wooden bridge near the tracks where "we'd wave at the trains," he recalled. Then, "I got a model train set for my eighth Christmas, and I've been fascinated with them ever since."
For Beckett Elrod, the devotion to trains and railroads began with the fictional Thomas the Tank Engine and "then watching the real ones," said his mother. "I feel like my house is a railroad museum."
The "history of model trains goes back to Germany in the 19th century, and I grew up with this hobby, (as) my dad passed it on to me," Trower said. "They're fun, but educational, as well."
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the 1905 Louisville and Nashville Depot is the oldest public building in Chatsworth, with a caboose from 1960 behind it.
