All about heart: Ridley overcomes addiction to rebuild trust and reestablish relationships

CHATSWORTH — Heart — both the blood-pumping and inspirational vessel of life and the "Honesty-Effort-Accountability-Respect-And-Trust" maxim — guided Cody Ridley from the depths of drug addiction to the peak of celebrating his Conasauga Mental Health Court graduation on Thursday.
"I grabbed ahold of HEART and had so much trust in (this program), which you have to surrender to 100%," Ridley said. Initially, he was only going through the motions, because of the "internal war'' he was waging, but his heart changed in October 2019, and "I needed the heart change."
Ridley "put his heart and soul into this program," said Superior Court Judge Scott Minter, who presides over the Mental Health Court, which serves both Murray and Whitfield counties. He's been sober nearly 27 months, he obtained a "good, steady job" at a carpet company where he drives a truck, works in the shipping and receiving office, and has "gained the trust of his employers," he's reestablished a relationship with his 12-year-old daughter, Sophia, and he repaired the broken bond with his mother, Cheryl.
That last task may have been the most impressive, as by the time he entered the program, his mother "was done," Minter said. However, "he got himself straightened out, made a turn, and became a big help to his mother."
Cheryl Ridley had been Cody's final defender, so losing her faith was devastating, Cody said.
"I was in jail, had wrecked my life, and burned every bridge, even with my own mother."
"I needed help, but I didn't know how to fix myself," he said. "My problem was with me — drugs were a symptom — I was broken."
That's why this program was "a godsend" for him, "like a lottery ticket," he said. It addresses the issues that surround addiction, "every aspect of your life," and Ridley continues to use routines he learned in the program.
"The mentality of an addict is 'I can't wait to get out so I can have my life back,' but the life you had before landed you in jail," he said. The key is to "submit" to the program and "realize your way doesn't work."
The "light bulb went on" in October 2019 for Ridley, and since then he's met all of life's obstacles "with grace," said Angie Anderson, Mental Health Court coordinator. Ridley is "a true success story, and I could not be more proud."
The program can feel arduous, but only because "you are fighting yourself," Ridley said. "Every staff member wants you to succeed, so the only thing stopping you is you, (and) once you surrender, it's not that hard, because you're surrendering to a better life, the life you were meant to live."
This is "a difficult program, (so graduating) is a huge accomplishment," Minter said. "It hasn't been easy, (but) two years of hard work (Ridley) put in culminates in graduation."
A native of Murray County, Ridley was a Chatsworth Police Department officer before he "made some bad decisions that took him down the wrong path," Minter said. Through the program, he reconciled with his mother, and he was with her during her final days.
"That would not have happened if he had not chosen to be in this program" and reformed, Minter said. That he did so, and was able to be with his mother, "is one of the most proud moments" for this program.
Ridley "didn't have to" enroll in Mental Health Court, but he knew he needed it, an acknowledgement that "took courage," said Andrew Powell, a defense attorney who volunteers with the Mental Health Court. He "had a bumpy road, but he (did) lots of growing in a quick amount of time, and he's an example of success."
Ridley "wanted to be a better person, and everyone in this program has the potential to be where he is," said Latasha Heflin with the Whitfield County Public Defender's Office. "I'm very happy for (him)."
The Mental Health Court offers a recovery-focused program for defendants in the criminal justice system who have been diagnosed with severe and persistent mental illness and/or substance abuse disorder, according to Anderson. The goal is to improve mental health, promote self-sufficiency and lessen recidivism by providing an alternative to jail or hospitalization.
The Mental Health Court has "really dedicated staff (members) who go the extra mile," Minter said. "They really care about the participants, and all of them have had an impact on (Ridley's) life."
In Georgia, treatment courts, such as drug courts and mental health courts, “save up to $5,000 for every individual they serve, and each graduate returns as much as $22,125 back in economic benefit,” according to the Mental Health Court. “Nationally, treatment courts return as much as $27 for every $1 invested.”
"Relapse is not a tidal wave, (but an) undertow that gradually draws you back in," Ridley observed. "We think we know best," but Ridley tried numerous times to escape addiction on his own before Mental Health Court, only to fail, and "my way got me put in jail.''
This program "is hard — I once was drug-tested four times in one day — but I wouldn't change a thing," Ridley said. "It's what I needed."
