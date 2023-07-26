As a United States Marine Corps platoon commander in the Korean War, Randall Bryant was given faulty maps, and his unit got lost on a mission. They had to “hunker down” overnight and endured a tense time as they awaited morning to search for landmarks they would recognize.
“The only thing I knew to do as the platoon commander was to sit down, dig a hole and wait till dawn when we could find our way out,” said Bryant, 93. “Because everything is different at night in a combat zone.”
His early years were spent in West Columbia, South Carolina, and when he was old enough he landed a lifeguard job at Myrtle Beach in front of the old pavilion.
“We pulled quite a few out,” he recalled of rescue efforts. “These guys would get two or three drinks in them and think they could swim to England! You’d get out there and they’d drown you if you didn’t know what you were doing.”
Bryant, now a resident at Royal Oaks Retirement Home in Dalton, attended the University of South Carolina and graduated in 1952 as a member of the Navy’s Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC). However, he’d already been to sea and didn’t like the ship’s cramped berthing areas. Instead, he took an officer’s commission as a second lieutenant in the Marines instead of the Navy.
“I never got to Parris Island,” he said of the infamous East Coast boot camp for Marines, “but I got to Quantico (officer training in Virginia).”
As the war in Korea raged on, Bryant was transferred to Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, for more training from July 1952 to January ‘53, and from there went to Camp Barstow in California, “in the middle of the desert.” Then it was on to Camp Pendleton in the Golden State before being trained and deployed to Korea.
“They really put us through it at Pendleton, and sent us up to a camp called Pickel Meadows,” he said, “and you talk about cold!”
His unit debarked from the docks at Long Beach, headed to Korea and its legendary winters where many U.S. troops suffered and died in the gelid conditions.
“That was the first time I really wondered what I had gotten into,” Bryant reminisced about life aboard a war zone-bound Navy ship. “We couldn’t break radio silence; we could receive messages, but we couldn’t send them. Because they didn’t want anyone to get alerted that we were going to Inchon. That’s a long way, it took us about two weeks to get there. There were many times when I thought ‘What in the hell am I doing on this ship?’ A lot of those things cross your mind. and then reality sets in, and you go back to your job and fall back on your training. There’s one thing you can say about the Marines — they really train you for what you need to know and do.”
‘You get mad’
Preparing to board a landing craft to hit the beach at Inchon, Bryant said initially there was no artillery shelling because discussions had commenced to end the war. However, it wasn’t over yet.
“Somewhere along the line there’d been some negotiation, if you want to call it that, and we landed without any problems,” he said. “But after that, all hell broke loose! and this gets into the political end of it now. I have to stop and think about it, because I’m bringing stuff into my mind that I haven’t thought about in a good little while. We went to a place called Munsan-Ni, about five or six miles from the DMZ (demilitarized zone). We started receiving incoming artillery and got into bunkers. I was pretty shook up.”
Yet even though “we had a lot of boys that were killed,” American forces were not allowed to return fire at that point, he said.
“They would not let us shell back inside the 38th Parallel,” Bryant said with disgust. “That’s politics! You’ll get a lot of flak for saying that, but that’s the truth. In any war, you’ve got politics up one side and down the other. It’s atrocious, especially when guys get killed! It was terrible — and you can’t hide that. You get mad when you’re limited in your response, and that ain’t nothing but pure damn politics! and it’s going on today.”
As the 38th Parallel latitude line was being drawn to demarcate North and South Korea, Bryant’s unit traveled around 50 miles inland.
“They had a cease-fire then, but we still got into firefights,” he said. “I remember one time we went on patrol and I hate to say it, but we got lost — we didn’t know where we were. It was easy to get lost because the maps were not good enough at that particular time to make sure you got where you were supposed to be going. That’s the only thing I knew to do, was to hunker down and wait till morning. Then we left and got back to our lines OK.”
As platoon commander, Bryant’s 35-40 Marines included noncommissioned officers (NCOs) to help out as leaders. They used landmarks in the surrounding area to get back, which could not be seen at night.
“You couldn’t use a light or you’d give yourself away,” he said.
Bryant was asked if that was a long night.
“You bet your bippy it was,” he replied. “We were on 50% alert (half the men awake on guard) because they knew the gravity of the situation — we could have all been slaughtered in a heartbeat. That’s the first time I really felt close to people, because we depended on one another.”
After that the fighting settled down, and the political aspect of the war “really started in and they had the cease-fire,” he recalled. “Then they had the negotiations, and I was out of it by then.”
Bryant was promoted to first lieutenant before he left the Corps. Did he personally know anyone who was killed in combat?
“Yes, I had a very good friend who was from Virginia and he was killed in a mortar attack,” he said, becoming silent.
Arriving in Dalton
After exiting the Marines, Bryant graduated from veterinary school at the University of Georgia and practiced in Atlanta. But after two years he transitioned into the chemical business for a firm named Farm & Industrial Chemicals in Dalton, with plants in Atlanta and Chattanooga. He managed the Chattanooga facility.
“It was one hell better of a situation than Korea was,” he said with a laugh. “But it was an education, you can say it that way. You learned to keep your mouth shut, and to move — at least, that’s what I did. I had a free ride on the GI Bill for my education, and I figured they owed that to me.”
Memorial Day and the Fourth of July are special times of commemoration for Bryant when he thinks of his fellow Marines.
“They can’t pull the curtain on that,” he said somberly. “People need to understand the tragedy that some of these guys went through — it’s as serious as you can get. I was there for the duration, and thankfully that was it.”
When asked his secret for a long life, Bryant was succinct.
“Not smoking,” he said. “I gave it up 10 years ago.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.