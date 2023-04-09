After several years on Nashville Street, Mountain View Hyundai is moving to its brand new, state-of-the-art facility at 6236 Alabama Highway in Ringgold on Monday, April 17.
General Manager Shaun Kesler, said: “We’re excited about being Hyundai’s premier dealership for service and sales throughout North Georgia and the Tennessee Valley. Less than a mile southwest of I-75, we’re easily accessible for everyone in the community!”
Mountain View Auto Group believes in Hyundai and in this community’s future building a 21,000-square-foot facility on six acres. The investment will support the future growth of Ringgold and the surrounding communities with expanded capacity for positive ownership experiences in sales and servicing of Hyundai automobiles for many years to come.
Kesler continued, “In addition to serving the community as a Hyundai Dealer, we will also be the area’s only IONIQ dealer, Hyundai’s all-electric vehicle (EV) brand.”
As EV adoption grows, Mountain View Hyundai intends to lead the sales of and service supporting these vehicles. The new facility has Level III ChargePoint DC fast chargers, which will be open to the public.
The new building’s size will increase the capacity of its service center, doubling the number of stalls. This will increase efficiency and improve convenience for customers. Kesler added, “We want to be North Georgia’s and the Tennessee Valley’s first choice for Hyundai sales and Hyundai owners’ first choice to service their vehicles.”
“Our trained, experienced and trustworthy staff looks forward to creating an even more welcoming environment and introducing buyers and service customers to an unparalleled ownership experience with all the value the community has come to expect from the Hyundai and Mountain View brands,” he said.
Mountain View Hyundai is currently located at 7154 Nashville St. in Ringgold, and the new store is at 6236 Alabama Highway in Ringgold. The store is open Monday through Friday from 9 .m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed Sunday.
