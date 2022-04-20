"It's always fun to get out and do this," meteorologist Cedric Haynes said Tuesday as he taught Valley Point Middle School students about weather, science and climate.
Haynes, a meteorologist for Chattanooga's Channel 3 television station who graduated from Dalton High School, also broadcast live from the school for his station's News at Noon show. He interviewed several students and spotlighted the school's autism awareness efforts — April is Autism Acceptance Month — as well as Valley Point's sensory room that assists various children, including those with autism.
Neela Flores, who was interviewed live during the newscast by Haynes, said she'll remember the experience for a long time.
It demonstrates "cool things happen in this area," the sixth-grader said. "I was nervous, but it wasn't that bad."
The interview was "more fun than I thought it would be," said her classmate, Brooklyn Fantony, who was also interviewed. "It's fun to have" this attention on Valley Point.
Tucker Townsend wasn't nervous for his interview, because he had fellow sixth-grader Isaac Rollins — who protects the quarterback Townsend as an offensive lineman on Valley Point's football team — alongside him, he said. "We're right together, and we're good friends."
"I think they're excited to be on TV," said Drew Bragg, Valley Point's principal.
Prior to the newscast, Haynes met with sixth-graders for more than an hour, as weather patterns and climate are part of sixth-grade curriculum.
Haynes said he's "most popular during the winter season," as students and parents want to know about possible snow days, and he explained the four types of precipitation: sleet, snow, rain and freezing rain.
Freezing rain falls as rain but freezes on surfaces cooler than 32 degrees, which makes it "the most dangerous type of precipitation," he said. "It looks like rain, but that's where you get" hazards like "black ice."
Weather "starts with the ground, the water cycle," the first step of which is evaporation, followed by condensation, precipitation and collection, he said. After collection, that water evaporates, which begins the cycle anew.
He explained that tornadoes form under thunderstorms due to wind shear, but they're only "tornadoes" if they touch down; otherwise, they're merely funnel clouds.
Low barometric pressure usually signals "bad weather is coming," while high pressure portends pleasant conditions, he said.
"If you want to forecast the weather, all you really need to know is high pressure or low pressure — weather is just changes in pressure — and how close it is to us."
Flores "knew about the water cycle, but I never really knew what high and low pressure meant," she said. "I like high pressure, (because) it means sunny days."
Haynes developed his interest in weather as a student at City Park School and Dalton Junior High School before graduating from Dalton High School. He earned a degree in electronic media from the University of Cincinnati, and he studied meteorology through Mississippi State University, where he earned his broadcast meteorology certification.
"I was kind of his go-to person (when I was a teacher and he was a student at Dalton Junior High), and then we worked together at Rock Bridge Community Church with the youth group," said Shannon Britton, who now teaches at Valley Point Middle School. "We've stayed in touch, and (Haynes has) kind of mentored my kids."
"I'm excited for (our students) to learn about weather from my favorite weatherman," added Britton, who set up Haynes' visit. "I think they'll love it."
