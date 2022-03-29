While serving as a U.S. Army chaplain in Vietnam, Capt. Charles Campbell and his assistant were riding atop an armored personnel carrier (APC) as part of their mission with the 1st Brigade of the 5th Infantry Mechanized Battalion. The unit, under the auspices of the 25th Infantry Division, was operating around the district of Cu Chi and the city of Tay Ninh.
Specialist 4 James Dale, the full-time aide, was sitting on Campbell’s chaplain’s kit when Dale decided to stretch his legs for a moment. In less than two heartbeats, a shot rang out.
“He had been sitting on it but had just raised up when that bullet came through it,” Campbell said recently at his home in northern Murray County. “All we heard was a pop. We were busy doing what we had to do to get safe and do our job. Later, he called me over and showed me. We had already got down and got safe.”
Campbell, 85, believes the round that pierced his chaplain’s kit and came close to wounding Dale was fired from a Soviet-supplied AK-47 assault rifle.
“I can’t be sure,” he said. “But that assistant’s first responsibility was to protect the chaplain. He was your bodyguard in combat. At night he’d say, ‘Are you OK, Chaplain?’ I’d say yeah, then he’d go out there on the berm line — that was one more M-16 (rifle) on the line.”
Campbell said he lost contact through the years with Dale, a Kentuckian.
“That’s the only shot we got out of that whole deal,” he said, explaining that enemy snipers sometimes took pot shots at American troops rather than engage in combat if they thought air power could be called in. “That whole area was interlaced with tunnels, so they could pop up and fire and be gone. The shot was coming from downhill, so he was higher than we were. They did not want face-to-face fire, because they knew there could also be mortars (called) in. There’s a book that’s still on the market called ‘The Tunnels of Cu Chi’ about that area.”
Campbell, who served in Vietnam from 1968-69, is originally from Tallapoosa on the Alabama state line. His chaplaincy was endorsed by the Southern Baptist denomination, but he ministered to Jewish, Catholic and Protestant troops alike. Inside the chaplain’s kit are all the “accoutrements” for offering communion, including a crucifix, small cups and a larger chalice for Catholics who desired the tincture (dipping) method.
“They issued us sherry and communion wafers,” he recalled. “I served communion to a lot of Catholics — it didn’t matter over there. They wanted me to bless it, but I prayed over it and they considered that a blessing.”
Campbell said he also performed baptisms in swimming pools around Cu Chi, which served as division headquarters, when he wasn’t in the field. Precautions were taken at all times.
“You didn’t want to be sitting in one place long (for a church service), because (the enemy) could get zeroed in on you with mortars,” he said. “We didn’t meet in large groups either. Later I went with the ‘triple deuce’ mechanized — the 2nd of the 22nd — which was still part of the 25th Infantry. As a battalion-size mechanized infantry unit, we traveled in APCs and would try to get to all the units at least once a week. In Vietnam, there were no lines (of deployment).”
Memorial service duties
At times, an Army chaplain would be asked to conduct memorial services for troops who were killed.
“Right after the Tet Offensive of 1968, a memorial service was held for 63 men at one time,” Campbell remembered. “They weren’t all killed at once, but during a span of time. Of course, those bodies were long gone the next day. You don’t conduct a funeral there, that would be done back here (in the states). That was the busiest time we were there, during Tet. Sometimes we’d do a service for just one or two.”
Troops were “in danger the whole time.”
“Everybody was,” he continued. “And it’s amazing how people get deadened to that and go ahead and do what they’re supposed to be doing … you wondered every time when stuff (enemy fire) started coming in. We were in the Hobo Woods at night when we got hit one time … so I just crawled under the trac, and that night I tasted copper because I felt powerless — it’s something that happens when you’re extremely afraid. (Attacks) lasted longer at night than they did in the daytime. That’s the only time it ever happened to me, but I got that copper taste in my mouth.
“I was told by another officer — because they always try to protect the chaplain — ‘You need to know something, that you’re on (the enemy’s) hierarchy of targets.’ The first one is the commander, the second is the guy that calls in artillery and the third one’s the chaplain if you’re out there, because they think of us as a morale officer. I don’t know if that was true or not, but any officer was a target.”
Campbell received a Bronze Star with “V” device (for valor), and Dale was also awarded a Bronze Star. Campbell tried to help prepare those going into combat situations with prayer, communion — and a reminder.
“I gave out a lot of Saint Christopher crosses, to Protestants as well as Catholics,” Campbell said. “The Catholics wanted you to bless the Saint Christopher. I’d pray for them and they saw it as a blessing because they saw me as a priest, because over there it didn’t matter ... we tried to be back before dark at our battalion base camp, but if you went out before dark, they’d stop those tracked vehicles and put (protective) concertina wire around them. As soon as we circled up, I might have a 15-minute devotional and always have communion. I learned to do quick devotionals rather than a full sermon!
“I’m not a macho type — I went in as a minister, and tried to minister to everybody.”
Campbell is reflective when asked about the close call.
“I was surprised, but it was too late to be scared about that,” he said of the sniper’s shot at the APC. “I was thankful a lot of times. We’d be walking along a hedgerow, and somebody behind me would get their legs blowed off — right where I had walked. and that was not unusual. You’ve gotta step on the right place to set off a claymore mine.”
Normally, a chaplain’s kit would be turned back in after a tour of duty was up.
“But this one had a hole in it — so I basically just took it,” he said with a laugh. “They would’ve thrown it away anyway, but I had it shipped home. It was damaged and I knew they weren’t going to use it again with that bullet hole in it.”
Campbell worked at the state Mental Health Center in Dalton as program director and finished his career there, retiring in 1999.
