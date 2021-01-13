Allen credits dance for her successes

File/contributed

Dalton Arts Project Director Berrien Long, right, presents Emily Allen with the Sharon Merritt Senior Scholarship. "The ($500) scholarship honors Sharon Merritt, a founder and board member of Dalton Arts Project, who has been an avid volunteer and generous supporter of dance in Dalton for over 35 years, (and) this year's recipient truly embodies her volunteerism and passion for dance," said Long, director and owner of the Dance Theatre of Dalton.