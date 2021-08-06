Alliant Health Plans has announced five winners of the 2021 Alliant Health Plans scholarship program. Each winner was awarded a $1,000 scholarship for the 2021-2022 year which may be used to offset student tuition, books and other qualifying expenses. The scholarship program encourages academic excellence and student leadership.
Winners are:
• Abbie Burt, Dalton High School, who will attend the University of Georgia and major in advertising/business management.
• Lindsey Caldwell, Northwest Whitfield High School, who will attend Lee University and major in psychology/music.
• Aubrianna Green, Murray County High School, who will attend the University of Alabama and major in biochemistry.
• Harmony Hammontree, Coahulla Creek High School, who will attend Lee University and major in sociology/child development.
• Emma Lively, Southeast Whitfield High School, who will attend Sewanee: The University of the South and major in psychology.
"Every year we honor seniors and their high school achievements," Alliant Health Plans CEO Mark Mixer said. "The students persevered through a pandemic during their senior year, and not only succeeded, but excelled. Their dedication and resilience are just the qualities that will help positively shape our community now and in the years to come."
