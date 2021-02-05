Alliant Health Plans announces 2021 scholarship

Alliant Health Plans is excited to announce that the 2021 Alliant Health Plans Scholarship is open to qualified applicants.
Whitfield and Murray county high school seniors can find the application at AlliantPlans.com/2021ScholarshipApplica tion.pdf. The application and supporting documents are due by Wednesday, March 31.
This scholarship program encourages academic excellence and student leadership, as well as community involvement. Alliant Health Plans will award a $1,000 scholarship to the best applicant from each of the six public high schools in Whitfield and Murray counties. These six scholarships will help high school seniors attend an accredited college, university or vocational-technical school during the 2021-2022 academic year.
"We are proud to encourage our local high school seniors to keep reaching for their academic future," said Mark Mixer, president and CEO of Alliant Health Plans. "I hope the Alliant Health Plans scholarship helps to make that opportunity a reality."
More information about the application process can be found at the application website.
Alliant, a health insurance carrier in Georgia for over 20 years, offers high quality and affordable health insurance products in 98 counties across the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.