Alliant Health Plans partners with Junior Achievement Discovery Center of Greater Dalton

On May 3, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the opening of Alliant Health Plans' new storefront at the Junior Achievement Discovery Center of Greater Dalton. The storefront partnership will bring awareness and hands-on, real-life application of health insurance for middle school students.
The 15,000-square-foot Junior Achievement Center, located on the new campus of Hammond Creek Middle School, allows students an immersive opportunity to explore economic, educational and developmental activities. Students work collaboratively to learn skills such as money management and business planning.
"Giving North Georgia middle-schoolers this first-hand experience is a valuable way to project real-life financial decisions they will face in adulthood," said Mark Mixer, CEO of Alliant Health Plans. "We are grateful to have this gem in our community and be a part of this immersive learning experience."
