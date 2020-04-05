Alternative Baseball Organization plans Dalton expansion

The Alternative Baseball Organization (ABO), which provides baseball-playing experience for individuals with autism, plans to add a Dalton team for the fall 2020 season.
Previously, the closest teams were in Chattanooga and Cleveland, Tennessee, so "we're ecstatic we can bring" the league to Dalton, said Taylor Duncan, founder, commissioner, and director of the organization. In addition, a Dalton club will add another team for the Chattanooga and Cleveland squads to play against.
"We got lots of support" regarding the possibility of a Dalton team following a November 2019 story in the Daily Citizen-News about the league, and several individuals expressed interest in playing and/or volunteering when representatives from the Alternative Baseball Organization attended an autism conference in northwest Georgia late last year, Duncan said. Those interested in playing and/or volunteering for the Dalton team can do so on the website alternativebaseball.org.
Brandon Sane, athletic coordinator for the Dalton Parks and Recreation Department, will coordinate the team at the local level along with Lisa Hughey, program manager for Parks and Recreation.
Sane learned more about the Alternative Baseball Organization when a team from Chattanooga was looking to play a team from the Atlanta area somewhere between their two home cities and inquired about Dalton, he said. They did use a field in Dalton, and Sane and others believed a team in this city could fill a niche.
"We're always about adding programs and expanding what we do at Parks and Rec," Sane said. "We're looking for avenues to get children and adults as involved as we can, and (those with special needs) shouldn't have any restrictions."
Typically, teams in this league play a spring and fall schedule, and the organization employs major league rules — from wood bats to stealing bases — with the only exceptions being use of a larger, softer ball and seven-inning games, Duncan said. The minimum age for players is 15, but there is no maximum age limit.
In addition to the regular games, Duncan also devised an all-star game, the Ole Time Classic, in which ABO players can compete alongside and against former/current professional baseball players from leagues across the globe. Brian Snitker, the Atlanta Braves manager, is among those who have participated in the all-star game.
The league, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, launched in 2016 with a team in Powder Springs and has since grown significantly, with clubs sprouting in several states, including Tennessee, Maryland, Florida, South Carolina, Arizona, Alabama, Pennsylvania and North Carolina, Duncan said. Following the formation of the Powder Springs team, another squad incorporated in Dallas, Georgia, and then ESPN came calling to do a segment, which can be found at www.espn.com/video/clip?id=23353934, on the burgeoning league.
Duncan is on the autism spectrum, diagnosed as a child, so he personally understands that opportunities, particularly athletic endeavors, diminish as individuals with autism age, especially in rural areas, he explained last fall. His own opportunities to play sports were basically nonexistent, due in large measure to restrictions placed on him by others who had limited imaginations regarding the capabilities of those with autism or other developmental delays, which gave him the idea for this baseball league.
"Baseball has taught me social skills that help me in my daily life," and those social skills translate to other arenas, such as landing jobs and making friends, he said. Through baseball, "you learn how to communicate, and communication can be a hurdle for people on the (autism) spectrum."
No prior baseball experience is required to play, as "we'll teach you the skills," he added. "We really strive for skill building."
The Dalton team will also enjoy new equipment, thanks to a grant, and the Alternative Baseball Organization is partnering with Dalton's Parks and Recreation Department for this new team, he said. "We're excited to get started."
Though launching the team remains in the early stages, Sane plans to start playing games this fall, he said. The team will play on the full-sized field at Heritage Point Park.
Sane believes the team could attract players not only from Dalton, but from around Whitfield County and even some surrounding counties, he said. "We're hoping to bring in a lot of people."
