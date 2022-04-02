Cohutta General Store owner Mandy Arriola said it’s the store’s customers that make it special.
“Every morning we have some guys who come in and have coffee and meet with their friends,” she said. “We’ll all talk. When I opened the store, that’s what I wanted to create, a place that people look forward to coming to and talk about the weather and talk about Jesus and everything that’s going on.”
Arriola opened the general store in November in a building in downtown Cohutta that had stood empty for some 30 years.
“We are really proud of this,” said Cohutta Mayor Ron Shinnick. “The building looks great, and they’ve done a great job with the store. I met a couple of ladies from Dalton who heard about it and came up. They did some shopping and then ate at the Red Wolfe Grill (across the street). She always has something new in here, so you just have to look around and see what’s in. I love coming in just to see what’s new. There’s always a surprise here.”
Arriola said people come in “for Mayfield milk and bread and things like that.”
“But I know I cannot compete with grocery stores. I can’t just offer what everyone else is offering, so I try to have specialty items they can’t find in the grocery stores,” she said. “People go crazy over Sourdough Joe’s bread and cinnamon rolls and baked goods. He has a bakery in Ringgold, and we keep those products in stock because people love them.”
She also has Adams Apple apple butter, jams and other products; Willow Hill Soap Company soaps, body butter, perfumes and other products; Milk Barn Candles; The Chef and His Wife pimento cheese; as well as clothing, hand-made toys and other items.
“We are going to add pizza,” she said. “It will be homemade. We are going to build a kitchen in back and rearrange the general store, so we can have seating, so that people who just love the building and want to hang out can have some good pizza and sit and talk to their friends.”
Arriola said she has people come in just to look at how the building has been remodeled.
“That’s OK,” she said. “We love to show off what we have done with the building.”
Shinnock said the Cohutta General Store is part of a revitalization of downtown Cohutta that began a few years ago.
The town used a $315,000 grant from the federal Appalachian Regional Commission and $235,000 from a 2015 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) to extend sewer from an existing Dalton Utilities sewer line serving the nearby Pilgrim’s Pride chicken hatchery to downtown and to Cohutta’s central park. Shinnick said without sewer the town could never have attracted the Red Wolfe Grill, which opened in early April 2020 and paved the way for other new businesses. Other businesses followed the Red Wolfe Grill into formerly empty buildings downtown. The Downtown Creamery, an ice cream shop, opened in the old bank just down the street, and 320 Bakery, a bakery and doughnut shop, opened next door to the restaurant. Arriola grew up in Cohutta, and she said there wasn’t much in the town for people to do at that time. She said she’s glad that’s changing and wants to do her part.
“I want people to have memories of our town,” she said. “I want our kids to grow up having memories of doing things in our town.”
