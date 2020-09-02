'Always had a smile on his face': Marsh recalled for love of community and history

Andrew Marsh says that going to the post office or to the store with his father Hubert was like "being with the grand marshal of a parade."
"Everyone knew him. Everyone said hello and wanted to talk," he said.
Hubert Marsh, 69, passed away on Monday.
Marsh was from LaFayette.
"He moved to Dalton the first time after graduating LaFayette High School to attend Dalton State College," said Andrew. "It was Dalton Junior College then, a two-year school, and after finishing here he went to West Georgia College and got his bachelor's degree."
After earning that degree, Hubert Marsh came back to Dalton and went to work for the North Georgia Health District.
"Hubert Marsh was a highly valued employee of the North Georgia Health District for over 30 years, and we are deeply mourning the loss of this very dear friend," said Health District Public Information Officer Jennifer King. "Hubert served as our health educator for many years before becoming director of our Teen Resource Center until his retirement. His faithful commitment to public health and to this community will have a long-lasting positive impact on many lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with his precious wife, Minnie, his dear family, and with all who loved him."
Andrew Marsh said his father spent his entire professional career with the Health District and "wore many different hats" over those 30 years.
Andrew said one thing that really stands out in his mind happened in the early 1980s.
"HIV and AIDS was a brand new thing, and everyone was terrified. People were afraid that it was contagious like COVID-19 is now. Of course, we now know it isn't. But no one knew that then," he said. "When the first case was diagnosed in Dalton, it was huge news. It was on the 11 o'clock news in Chattanooga and Atlanta, and my dad was there trying to put out the fire and calm everyone down, and I got to see him on TV."
"He would go to high schools all over Northwest Georgia and talk to students about abstinence and safe sex," he said.
Hubert Marsh retired from the Health District in 2008.
Beverly Jones worked with Marsh for 24 years and remained friends with him after his retirement.
"He really loved working with kids in the Teen Resource Center," she said. "He loved helping them learn to make the right decisions and become successful in their lives. I think that began with his own children. Of course, Minnie (his wife) was a teacher, and education was her calling, and when their kids were little Hubert was very involved in their schools."
After retirement, Hubert Marsh volunteered at Hamilton Medical Center. He collected old ties and crazy-colored socks and watched "Gunsmoke" every afternoon. He also volunteered as a tour guide at the Marsh House in LaFayette.
"The Marsh House is a plantation house where our earliest ancestor, Wylie Marsh, and his father Spencer Marsh lived. Spencer Marsh was the plantation owner, let that sink in," Andrew said. "My father wasn't afraid of history. It was what it was. He said we have to understand it to understand where we are now. He was the historian of our family. He researched things and went to the courthouse to view microfiche. He went into the woods to find graves he'd heard about.
"As my dad laid unconscious in the hospital a couple of weeks ago, I was talking to him not sure that he could hear me, and I told him there were plenty of ancestors waiting for him because he has spent most of his life honoring their lives and speaking the names of people whose names had probably not been spoken in generations. But he thought that was a legacy to be honored."
Andrew Marsh said that his father was a big history buff.
"Every vacation that we went on growing up had to be some place that had historical significance," he said. "In retirement, he and my mom (Minnie) traveled to places just to see museums."
Andrew Marsh said that over the years many people encouraged his father to run for mayor.
"He didn't do it because he thought it would take away from the thing he thought was most important, which was family," he said. "But when my mother (Minnie) ran for office, he was all about it and supported her."
Minnie Marsh was the first black person elected to the Dalton Board of Education, in 1995.
Hubert Marsh was Magistrate Judge Rodney Weaver's campaign manager when Weaver first ran for that office in 2016. Weaver did not win that election but he was appointed to a vacancy on the court last year and won election in June.
"He was my friend for many years, my neighbor," Weaver said. "He was just a solid person. His wife is, too. He loved this community. He loved its people. I called him on Election Day (in June) and thanked him. I told him that he was instrumental in laying the foundation for what we did this year."
Dalton Police Department Detective Brian Shirley went to school with the Marsh children and stayed close to the family.
"I never saw Hubert on a bad day," he said. "He always had a smile on his face. He always had a kind word to say. We should all be like that."
There will be a walk through visitation at Mount Zion Baptist Church in LaFayette on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m.
On Friday, there will be a walk through visitation at Willis Funeral Home in Dalton from 5 to 7 p.m.
A private family service will be streamed live Saturday at 1 p.m. on the Willis Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be in West Hill Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.