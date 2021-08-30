Alzheimer's Association invites Dalton-area residents to join 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer's

The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Dalton-area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton.
On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.
While plans are moving forward to host the Dalton Walk in person, the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remain the top priorities. The Dalton Walk will implement safety protocols including physical distancing, masks (where required), contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state and local guidelines will be adhered to to ensure Walk events are safe for attendees. Options will be offered to participate online and in local neighborhoods.
"Our Dalton Walk to End Alzheimer's teams and participants are relentless in their fight against this disease," said Dan Phillips, development director, Alzheimer's Association, Georgia Chapter. "More than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia. With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association provides care and support to families while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention"
More than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
In Georgia alone, there are more than 150,000 people living with the disease and 330,000 caregivers.
To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/walk.
