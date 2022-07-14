Tyra Stills said her father, Georgia State Patrol trooper Jerry "Tiger" Tucker, married her mother when Stills was 6.
"He gave me a life I didn't think I could ever have," she said.
"My father was misdiagnosed with multiple myeloma cancer in 2014," Stills said. "In December 2015 (my family) found out he had Lewy body dementia."
Lewy body dementia is the second most common type of dementia after Alzheimer's, according to the Alzheimer's Association. In addition to memory loss and decline in cognitive ability, its symptoms may also include tremors, hallucinations and night terrors.
Stills said the diagnosis was a big blow to the family.
"When we thought it was cancer, we had some hope he could get better," she said. "We knew that Lewy body was just going to keep progressing. We were fortunate enough to bring my father home and take care of him until he went to his final resting place."
Stills made it her mission to raise awareness of and do battle with Lewy body dementia. She began taking part in the Dalton Alzheimer's Association's annual Walk to End Alzheimer's fundraiser. She also originated the annual motorcycle Ride to Remember fundraiser in memory of her father, who was a motorcycle rider, as well as a quilt raffle. She is one of the top fundraisers for the organization in North Georgia.
On Wednesday, Stills and six other Dalton volunteers were recognized as Hometown Heroes by the Alzheimer's Association Georgia Chapter and the Modern Woodmen of America.
"All of these people have given generously of their time," said Dan Phillips, walk manager for the Alzheimer's Association.
"But just as important, they are all willing to tell their stories," he said. "I can stand there and talk about the numbers all day. But it doesn't have the impact as when people are willing to stand up and talk about their father, talk about their grandmother, talk about their spouse."
The Alzheimer's Association raises money for the care and treatment of those with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia. According to the organization, more than six million Americans have Alzheimer's, and another 11 million, mostly relatives, are providing unpaid care for people with dementia.
The others honored as Hometown Heroes were:
• Jeannie Christian, a committee member and team captain for the Walk to End Alzheimer's.
• Sandra Cruz, chair of the Walk to End Alzheimer's.
• Former Shaw Industries executive Julius Shaw.
• Dr. Chris Stearns, a member of the board of directors of the Alzheimer's Association Georgia Chapter.
• James Waters, a longtime volunteer for the Alzheimer's Association.
• Rick Zeisig, a local radio personality who has served for free as the disc jockey for the Walk to End Alzheimer's "off and on, mostly on" since 1994.
"We are a fraternal organization that sells insurance," said Donald Jones, a local Modern Woodmen of America representative.
"We are very active in the community," he said. "And we like to honor those who are also active in the community. We try to honor those who are working behind the scenes and haven't gotten a lot of credit before."
The organization donated $100 on behalf of each Hometown Hero to the Alzheimer's Association.
Stearns said he became involved with the Alzheimer's Association because of his grandmother.
"She had Alzheimer's for seven or eight years," he said. "The last couple of years she spent in a lock-down unit because she could not take care of herself."
