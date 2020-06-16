Alzheimer's Association offers plan to protect vulnerable individuals during pandemic

Individuals with Alzheimer's disease and other cognitive conditions have been among those most impacted by the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and the Alzheimer's Association is fighting to make sure that population is protected.
Those with Alzheimer's, dementia and other memory issues face enhanced risks because of their particular struggles, said Amy Johnston, senior director of marketing and communications for Georgia's chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. For one thing, they may forget to take medications, wash their hands or maintain social distances.
"This can be a very confusing time" for individuals with Alzheimer's and other similar conditions, said LaRay Ramey, program manager for the Alzheimer's Association's North Georgia service area. Routines have been thrown off, and they may only be able to interact with loved ones virtually, rather than through face-to-face visits.
Furthermore, nearly 50% of residents in nursing homes have Alzheimer's, and more than 40% of those in residential care facilities have Alzheimer's, said MaryLea Boatwright Quinn, director of government affairs for the Alzheimer's Association. And those percentages don't include dementia and other memory conditions, so the true figures of those with cognitive issues in those facilities is almost certainly much higher.
There is "a general misunderstanding of what long-term care means," as, in this state, that includes nursing homes, assisted living facilities and personal care homes, she said. "Congregant living in any way is going to be more dangerous" during this pandemic.
Infections have long been an issue at nursing homes in America, according to the Government Accountability Office. From 2013-17, 82% of U.S. long-term care homes were cited at least once for violations of infection control and prevention rules.
It's critical for the state to make strides in testing, training and equipment in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus among those who live and work in long-term care facilities, which is why the Alzheimer's Association has put forth a list of recommendations for improving both the state and federal response to COVID-19 in long-term care facilities, said Boatwright Quinn. "Clearly, testing has been an issue from the beginning of this crisis: who has access to them, the quality of those tests, and how they are paid for."
"There's not a way to bill for those tests in assisted living (facilities), and that's one of the biggest challenges over the next few months," she said. Having labs set up shop inside those buildings to do testing for COVID-19 is one possible solution, because "labs can bill Medicare."
While it's important to test residents, workers also need to be tested, because they leave those facilities each day and interact with all manner of people they could then infect, she said. "We need testing at assisted living facilities in order to open those up and not have spread, because they are still at high risk."
Reporting is also a priority, but "Georgia has a lot of those boxes checked already," she said. "We're light years ahead of other states in reporting."
That's because positive tests in long-term care facilities are identified on the Georgia Department of Community Health website under the Healthcare Facility Regulation section, which can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/ya7crob5.
However, it's also pivotal those facilities report positive tests to families of residents, not only to the Georgia Department of Community Health, because not everyone is aware of the website, said Boatwright Quinn. "We want facilities to tell families, because they need to know."
Like reporting, "surge activation" is another area where the state "has done fairly well," she said. Gov. Brian Kemp "sent the National Guard to some hot spots early on, but we'd like to see this be an ongoing plan," i.e., "have a 'strike team' ready to go at any time to" facilities that experience COVID-19 outbreaks.
Additionally, getting enough personal protective equipment (PPE) remains "an issue" for many who work at long-term care facilities, she said. Because so much direct contact is required with their patients, the need for that equipment is nearly constant.
Those employees need to be trained on improving the mental and emotional health of residents if and when they have to be isolated due to COVID-19, she said. Being isolated naturally leads to "feelings of isolation."
And "we don't want people to feel isolated even more than they already do because of this disease," Ramey said. "It can be very hard for caregivers and (those they) care for right now."
The Alzheimer's Association has transitioned much of its operations to the virtual realm, including educational offerings, such as the one addressing COVID-19 questions.
For those with Alzheimer's or other cognitive conditions, "the new normal" Americans have had to grow accustomed to because of the pandemic can be extremely confusing, Ramey said. "They have questions, but if you overload them with too much information, they might get scared."
More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, Alzheimer’s disease is the fifth-leading cause of death in Georgia, and in 2019, friends and family of those with Alzheimer’s provided an estimated 615 million hours of unpaid care, a contribution valued at more than $8 billion, in the state, according to the Alzheimer's Association. More than 16 million family and friends, including 540,000 in Georgia, provide unpaid care to people with Alzheimer's or other dementias in the United States.
Nearly 50,000 residents and staff have died from coronavirus outbreaks at American nursing homes and other long-term care facilities since the pandemic began, according to a running count by The Associated Press. That's about 40% of total fatalities from COVID-19 in this country, but nursing home residents are less than 1% of the U.S. population.
"We absolutely think families need to see their loved ones, but we have to have" testing, reporting, surge activation and support systems in place "to mitigate future spread and an uptick of" COVID-19 cases, said Boatwright Quinn. "All congregant living needs to be included in this, because we don't want to put our elders at greater risk."
