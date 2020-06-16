Alzheimer's Association ramps up virtual communications during pandemic

With the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic forcing Americans into social distancing, organizations like the Alzheimer's Association — which utilize group meetings as a significant element of operations — have had to adjust to best serve their members through virtual programming.
Fortunately, "we were able to pivot really quickly on this," said Amy Johnston, senior director of marketing and communications for Georgia's chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. "It's been pretty incredible, and those virtual programs are vital."
There was "a learning curve as far as virtual education, because we'd always done our education face to face, but we had to get creative," said LaRay Ramey, program manager for the Alzheimer's Association's North Georgia service area. Online education workshops began in May, and "we already have them set up through July."
Topics range from the 10 warning signs of Alzheimer's to the latest in Alzheimer's and dementia research, and include many more. A schedule of community education webinars and other details is available online at the Alzheimer's Association website, alz.org.
The pandemic also led the Alzheimer's Association to branch out offerings that were previously restricted to those living in or near Atlanta. For example, the Alzheimer's Association had been helping to coordinate therapeutic sessions at Atlanta's High Museum, but those have now moved to the virtual realm, which made them accessible to the entire state, Johnston said. "It's cool, and one of the good things to come out of all this."
The Alzheimer's Association's chair yoga program has been a similar story, she said. "That was in Atlanta, but is now virtual, expanded to the entire state."
Ramey is certainly a believer in the yoga program, which is offered multiple times each week.
"It is the coolest thing and a great relief," she said. "I do yoga regularly, and I feel like I've had a real workout" after that class.
It's important for individuals with Alzheimer's and other similar cognitive conditions, as well as their caregivers, to engage in physical activity even during this time of isolation and quarantines, she said. The yoga class "has a large audience, and they love it."
On Thursday, individuals can access a panel of experts that will include chef Hugh Acheson, who has several restaurants in Georgia and serves as a judge on the television reality cooking competition "Top Chef," as well as Lisa M. Renzi-Hammond, an assistant professor in the University of Georgia's College of Public Health who specializes in lifespan sensory, cognitive and neurological development; Renae Brown, chief dietitian for the Georgia Department of Human Services Division of Aging Services; and Mary Caldwell, helpline and early stage program manager for the Alzheimer's Association's metro Atlanta service area. Attendees are asked to RSVP for "How What We Eat Affects Our Brains" by calling the Alzheimer's Association's 24/7 help line at (800) 272-3900.
Individuals will be able to ask questions of the experts during that symposium virtually, Johnston said. More information on that event, which begins at 1 p.m., as well as other educational sessions, webinars and conferences, can be found at alz.org.
Currently, more than 5 million Americans age 65 and over are living with Alzheimer's, and that number is expected to nearly triple by 2050, according to a special report, 2020 Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures, released in March by the Alzheimer's Association. Statewide, there were 4,513 deaths from Alzheimer's in 2018, an increase since 2000 of nearly 250%, and there are already more than 500,000 Georgia residents serving as unpaid family caregivers, totaling 615,000 hours of unpaid care at a value of roughly $8 billion.
The Alzheimer's Association has been able to move many support groups online, "so you can still see everybody, just virtually," Johnston said. "It's working really well."
Individuals are no longer dictated geographically for their support groups, either, as they can join gatherings from various areas of the state, Ramey said. The Northwest Georgia chapter has several support groups still operating online, including one for Spanish-speakers.
June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, and the Alzheimer's Association is ready to assist individuals at all times.
"We're still available by phone, and we can FaceTime," Ramey said. "We're still here, and we're still in business."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.