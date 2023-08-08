The Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority is pleased to announce the 14th Annual America Recycles Day Billboard Contest for sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders attending public or private schools participating in the Target Recycling at School program in Whitfield County. This year, students can participate whether they are attending classes virtually or in person.
Students are invited to design a billboard in keeping with the spirit of America Recycles Day, which is celebrated yearly on Nov. 15. The top design out of the three grade levels will be displayed during November on two billboards in Whitfield County.
The artwork is easy to design at home because students only need one piece of 8.5-inch by 11-inch white paper and coloring tools. This way, parents of middle school students staying at home this semester can have them compete as well.
Students in schools in Whitfield County eligible to participate include Eastbrook Middle, New Hope Middle, North Whitfield Middle, Valley Point Middle, Westside Middle, Dalton Junior High, Hammond Creek Middle, Northstar School, Crossroads Academy, Christian Heritage School and Learning Tree School.
During the 2022 contest, New Hope Middle School seventh-grader Juliana Madrigal won first place overall. Her design includes the phrase “I recycle with Recycling Ben!” which was one of the themes of the contest. The artwork shows off the Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority’s mascot, Recycling Ben, along with a set of drawing of items you can put in your recycling bin such as milk jugs, cardboard boxes and worksheets. It is a detailed and clear drawing that is designed well for the message to be understandable while people quickly drive by.
Themes for this year are “I Recycle, Do You?” and “I Recycle with Recycling Ben!” First, second and third place prizes will be given in each of the school’s entrants. The grand prize is chosen from each of the first place winners. All schools that compete will receive free school art supplies.
The Contest Guide with two versions of the official entry form can be downloaded at www.dwswa.org. The deadline for entries is Oct. 16. There is no entry fee, however, an official entry form needs to be included with the artwork. Winners will be announced on Oct. 18.
For more information, contact Amy Hartline, recycling and education program coordinator, at (706) 278-5001 or ahartline@dwswa.org. To learn more about America Recycles Day, visit www.americarecyclesday.org.
