American Floorcovering Alliance holds 41st annual meeting, also announces new slate of board of directors

In 1979 when the industry leaders created American Floorcovering Alliance (AFA) as the Carpet Manufacturing Marketing Association, its sole purpose was to organize carpet markets and support the carpet industry. On Nov. 17, AFA held its 41st annual membership meeting at the Dalton Golf & Country Club.
At the meeting, Paul Yacobucci (Piedmont Carpets) announced he will be stepping down as AFA president and will serve as vice president. Yacobucci welcomed incoming President John Karr (ProdTek). Jim Shaheen (Shaheen Carpets) will continue as secretary/treasurer. Charlie Armitage (Sellers of US) Mark Krueger (Nichols, Cauley & Associates) and Rex Jones (Essex) will continue on the board of directors. AFA welcomed two new additions to the board: Eric Ruppert (Engineered Floors) and William Thornton (Tarkett Sports).
"The diversity and expertise brought by the addition of Mr. Ruppert and Mr. Thornton proves advantageous for AFA's future direction," Karr said.
AFA Executive Director Stephanie Manis said as with many not-for-profits in 2020, AFA has taken a slight loss on membership, but with the recent membership growth of six new members -- Barkotex, BO Group, DeZign NA, Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce, Tarkett Sports and Valco Melton -- AFA plans to set record growths in 2021.
The AFA announced it will participate in the Southwest Flooring Market, TISE and Domotex Germany. Additionally, AFA will host the FloorTek Expo at the Dalton Convention Center on Oct. 4-5, 2021.
Bruce Hehn of BDH Insurance Solutions, who helped coordinate the AFA Membership Health Insurance Plan with National General Insurance Company and is one of several select agents authorized to sell and service this plan, presented guest speakers Chase Bridge and Max Rudisser, from National General at AFA's annual meeting.
An overview of the program was presented including value added benefits such as free Teledoc and a vitality wellness program. This Affordable Care Act compliant national program is designed for and is available to AFA members only. It includes network options such as Aetna and Cigna. Potential savings were emphasized as well as unique program benefits like carveouts, 1099 coverage and possible returns of claim funds regardless of whether you renew with them or not.
A rendering of the AFA's future Green Building was on display. Karr gave an overview of AFA's future which includes plans to use the addition to its current headquarters building as a centerpiece for an AFA Green program for both hard and soft floorcoverings. Updates will be sent out periodically.
AFA, a not-for-profit association, promotes the industry's products and services to the world and educates the members and others through seminars, press releases and trade shows.
