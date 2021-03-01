American Legion Auxiliary Unit 112 invites area nursing students to apply for scholarship

Contributed photo

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 112 invites area nursing students to apply for its annual nursing scholarship. Nursing scholarship recipients are chosen from essays submitted to the scholarship committee. Interested students may pick up an application from the nursing department at Dalton State College. The deadline to submit applications is March 31. The 2020 scholarship was presented to Allie Tate Whaley. Pictured at the 2020 presentation are, from left, Bernice Whaley, Unit 112 Nursing Scholarship chair; Allie Tate Whaley; and Sylvia Driver, chair of Dalton State College's Department of Nursing.