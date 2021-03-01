American Legion Auxiliary Unit 112 invites area nursing students to apply for scholarship
- Daily Citizen-News
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Roger Allen Bowling, age 72, of Dalton, Georgia passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Robert Paul DeFoor Jr., age 76, of Resaca, Georgia passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Patricia Blair, age 72, of Tunnel Hill, Georgia passed away February 18, 2021. She was born January 9, 1949. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton; 706-529-5371.
Most Popular
Articles
- 'An awesome teacher, beloved principal, a loyal friend, inspiring superintendent': Colleagues praise Gilreath, who plans to retire in June
- Area Arrests for Feb. 27-28
- Whitfield County Schools Superintendent Gilreath to retire in June
- Area Arrests for Feb. 26
- Area Arrests for Feb. 25
- 'He was a pretty good brother': Michael Nations was the first Whitfield County man killed in action in Vietnam
- Area Arrests for Feb. 23
- Young says he has a record of community leadership
- Bingham gets hot in second half to help shoot Christian Heritage to Elite 8
- Ringgold Democrat hopes to run against Marjorie Taylor Greene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.