The American Legion Post 112 recently donated $2,000 to DOC-UP (The Dalton Organization of Churches United for People). Commander John Wilson said DOC-UP has been serving and advocating for veterans, families and individuals in need living in Whitfield County through rental, utilities and prescription assistance since 1987.
“We are happy to donate to such a deserving organization,” Wilson said. “They provide responsible, short-term financial assistance and also teach classes. The classes are open to the community.”
DOC-UP exists to provide compassionate help to deserving individuals. Initial requirements for assistance include residence in Whitfield County for three months, proof of income, identification and a qualifying bill or landlord form.
For more information about DOC-UP, call (706) 529-9000. For more information about the American Legion, call (706) 226-5120.
