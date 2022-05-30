The American Legion recently donated to SpiritHorse at Freedom Ranch in Tunnel Hill.
It is located just five minutes from I-75 on 61 beautiful rolling acres with two ponds in a most charming and peaceful setting.
“The American Legion is proud to support such a worthwhile organization,” said John Wilson, commander of American Legion Post 112. “As a certified SpiritHorse International facility, their therapies are based on a specialized curriculum that has been researched, developed and proven by SpiritHorse founder Charles Fletcher of Corinth, Texas.”
Wilson continued, ”Their staff and volunteers have all received specialized training to skillfully work with children and adults with varying degrees of abilities and disabilities. The horses are selected for their gentle spirit, and worked with, regarding their reactions to unexpected noises and behaviors that come with the territory of working with emotionally or physically challenged riders.”
Ginger Brown, director of SpiritHorse at Freedom Ranch, proudly noted, “Our motto is ‘First words, first steps’ with the hope that every rider will be positively impacted by our therapies and reach a developmental milestone, no matter how big or small. The team at SpiritHorse believes mental and emotional improvements help pave the way for physical improvements. Our goal is to help each individual reach their highest potential through interaction with horses, and the emotional aspect of this is amazing. These programs help develop self-esteem, and are coupled with a curriculum built to improve cognitive and physical development.”
This curriculum is based on research that shows how the movement of the horse in circles and other specific patterns releases chemicals in the rider’s brain that can help neurotransmitters reconnect — often resulting in improved balance, first words or full sentences that are spoken by the rider. At SpiritHorse, the animals and riders typically bond quickly, improving the rider’s social and verbal skills both on and off the ranch.
Winston Churchill once said, “There is something about the outside of a horse that is good for the inside of a man.” Brown believes that “therapeutic riding activity for individuals with mental and physical developmental disabilities, autism, spinal cord and brain injuries, social and emotional disorders, at-risk youth and veterans with PTSD are good for the soul.”
Freedom Ranch is at 288 Colston Road. To schedule lessons or learn more about their lesson programs, call Brown at (423) 421-3205 or email ginger@freedomranchga.com. To learn more about the American Legion Post 112, call (706) 226-5120.
