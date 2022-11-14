American Legion Honor Guard visits RossWoods

The American Legion Post 112 Honor Guard visited RossWoods Adult Day Services on Friday in observance of Veterans Day. Honor Guard members shared the significance of their flag presentation and a member of the Guard played "Taps" at the end of the ceremony. RossWoods is a Department of Veterans Affairs approved facility that has special funding for veterans to attend. From left are Junior Hammontree, Anthony Robertson, Gary Benson, Fred Denbleyker and Lee Oliver.