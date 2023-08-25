American Legion Honor Guard

The American Legion Honor Guard. In front, from left, are Don Rich, Charles Clayton, Beth Wingfield, Naomi Rich, Janet Duncan and Rick Brock. In back are Paul Peel, T.W. Davis, Lee Oliver, Junior Hammontree, David Malone, Jim Lovain, Don Gray, Ed Shiver, Bob Oxford, Gary Benson, Anthony Robertson, George Lo Greco and Fred Denbleyker.

 Contributed photo

