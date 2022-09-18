American Legion Post 112 and the Ladies Auxiliary Unit 112, Dalton, are donating 267 eyeglasses to the Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation in Chamblee through the Dalton Lions Club. The Lighthouse Foundation is a nonprofit and charity-based healthcare firm that provides vision and hearing healthcare services.
“We are very proud to accept this eyeglass donation from the American Legion,” said Dalton Lions Club President Lee Oliver. “These glasses will go a long way to help someone enjoy their grandchildren or help someone to see how to drive.”
The Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation operates one of the largest eyeglass recycling centers in the United States. It’s in the metro Atlanta community of Chamblee. and it’s a great example of Lighthouses serving the blind.
There are legal restrictions to distributing these recycled items in the U.S. Instead, the foundation leverages medical mission trips to distribute the glasses and other items internationally.
The Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation is proud to distribute recycled eyeglasses to groups doing humanitarian work in international countries. and the reach is quite impressive. The statistics below reflect the recycling center’s annual (2021) impact domestically and internationally:
• Number of individual eyewear processed: 131,572
• Number of glasses provided for mission trips: 41,500
• Volunteer hours served: 1,000
John Wilson, American Legion Post 112 commander, stated, “Anyone from anywhere can donate to the recycling center. Individuals and organizations can make a difference for people around the world by giving the gift of clear sight.”
In addition to eyeglasses, they accept readers, sunglasses, hearing aids and cellphones. There are various ways to participate. Individuals can personally donate. They can also organize donation drives for the recycling center. The Lighthouse can accept the following items:
• Prescription and non-prescription glasses
• Readers
• Sunglasses
• CellPhones
• They cannot accept eyeglass cases, cordless phones or phone chargers.
Glasses can be delivered or dropped off in Dalton at the following: Affordable Vision, Braun Eye Care, Dart Drugs, Professional Eye Associates and Pearle Vision.
