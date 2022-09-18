From left are American Legion Post 112 Commander John Wilson; Ladies Auxiliary Unit 112 President Wanda Parker; Phyllis Lofty; Vickie Robertson; Wendy Conner; Diana Madero; and Dalton Lions President Lee Oliver. Oliver is a past commander of the American Legion Post 112. Conner, Lofty and Madero are members of the Dalton Lions Club. There are about 267 pairs of glasses on the table.