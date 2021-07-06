American Legion Post 112 gathers to observe the Fourth of July

The Fourth of July brings out strong emotions for veterans, said Harrison Parker, a member of Dalton American Legion Post 112.
"That's when the Declaration of Independence was signed," he said. "The Declaration set out the ideals that we agreed to uphold, and the Fourth of July is the birthday of the country we agreed to defend."
Parker called America's Founding Fathers "geniuses" and said the Declaration of Independence remains inspiring 245 years after it was signed.
On Sunday, American Legion members gathered at post headquarters at 1118 N. Glenwood Ave. for a Veterans Appreciation Day dinner and Fourth of July celebration.
"This is for veterans and veterans' families," said Post Commander John Wilson. "We'll have games. We'll have entertainment. We'll have a meal. We'll have a band that will play until around 9:30 p.m., and then we'll go out back and watch the fireworks (from Heritage Point Park)."
Wilson said the post canceled its Christmas dinner last year because of COVID-19, and this is the first chance post members have had in over a year to hold a major event.
"It's great to be able to get together again," said post Junior Vice Commander John Czerneski.
The post began hosting bingo again in June after many members were vaccinated for COVID-19
"People are starting to show up for bingo," said Czerneski. "Attendance at our meetings is getting a little better. Our members are getting up there in years, so we've been pretty careful and they have been pretty careful."
Czerneski said he, too, believes that the Fourth of July is a particularly special event for veterans.
"We like to do what we can to observe it," he said. "We put up the flags (at the Whitfield County Courthouse) Friday morning at 7 a.m. We put up something like 690 flags, and all of them have the name of a veteran on the staff. Their families paid for that."
Cheryl Phipps, a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, said it was good to be able to hold a major event again.
"Our Christmas party is a big deal," she said. "There's usually a couple of hundred people here. We've gone a whole year without a major event, and attendance at regular membership meetings has been slim. So it's good that we are in a position to hold an event like this. I see a lot of faces I haven't seen in a while."
The American Legion Auxiliary is composed of spouses, mothers, sisters, daughters and granddaughters of veterans.
"My dad was a veteran," Phipps said. "I think for veterans and their family members this day is about more than cooking out. It has a special place in our hearts."
Post member Shannon Bearfield said it was good to see so many veterans turn out for the dinner.
"This isn't a holiday specifically for veterans," she said. "But it is a day on which veterans like to gather together in appreciation for our independence. That is something that is important to veterans."
