The National Day of Prayer was held at Burr Performing Arts Park in Dalton on May 5. Several members of the American Legion Post 112 Honor Guard were proud to present the colors during the ceremonies.
“We, proudly and with honor, present the United States flag at any opportunity available,” said Adjutant Jim Lovain.
Honor Guard member Ed Shiver added, “We are always happy to show our support for the National Day of Prayer.”
An evangelical movement began in the early 1950s and called for Congress and the president to proclaim a National Day of Prayer. The movement grew and a young leader, Evangelist Billy Graham, led services for approximately 20,000 on the steps of the Capitol on Feb. 3, 1952. Later that year, Congress proclaimed a joint resolution for a National Day of Prayer. President Harry S. Truman proclaimed a National Day of Prayer to be observed on July 4, 1952.
Each year since that date, Americans have observed the day in their own way. The observance was moved to the first Thursday in May by President Ronald Reagan and has been proclaimed each year since. As a nation, presidents and government officials have called for national days of prayer or thanks intermittently since before the country’s existence. Important dates are shown below:
• July 20, 1775: The Continental Congress issued a proclamation recommending “a day of public humiliation, fasting and prayer” be observed.
• In 1795: George Washington proclaimed a day of public thanksgiving and prayer.
• May 9, 1798: John Adams declared this day “a day of solemn humility, fasting and prayer.”
• March 3, 1863: Abraham Lincoln signed a Congressional resolution, during the Civil War, which called for April 30, 1863, as a day of fasting and prayer.
The late President Dwight D. Eisenhower once said, “There is a need we all have in these days and times for some help which comes from outside ourselves.”
Across our diverse and cherished beliefs, no matter how or whether we pray, we are all called to look outside ourselves. In our hearts and prayers, let us find the determination to put aside our differences, come together and truly see one another as fellow Americans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.