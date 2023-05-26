American Legion Post 112, Dalton, is hosting the putting of American flags on the graves of our veterans this Memorial Day weekend.
Commander John Wilson states, “On Sunday, May 28, at 2 p.m. flags will be passed out to all attendees in the parking lot behind the chapel of West Hill Cemetery. We are hoping for a good turnout.”
Also, a Memorial Day Community Salute will be at the courthouse on Monday. This event begins with a prelude at 9:30 a.m. presented by the Dalton-Whitfield Community Band. At 10 a.m. American Legion Post 112 will present the Posting of the Colors, and there will be a performance by the Dalton-Whitfield Community Band. Also included is a keynote speaker, the laying of the wreaths, and more.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. booths will be open for lunch at Dalton Green. Lunch will be served with free hot dogs, chips and snacks while supplies last. The event will also include activities and other booths, all with a patriotic theme.
Please come out on these days and help honor our veterans.
