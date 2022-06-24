The military is steeped in tradition and ceremony. It gives rise to the armed forces’ final farewell to comrades. Many of these traditions stretch back centuries and are rich with symbolism.
“The rendering of Military Funeral Honors is a way to show the nation's deep gratitude to those who, in times of war and peace, have faithfully defended our country," said Gary Benson, chairman of the Honor Guard for American Legion Post 112. "This ceremonial paying of respect is the final demonstration a grateful nation can provide to a veteran's family.”
There is, however, a certain amount of eligibility for these military honors including:
• Military members who die while on active duty.
• Veterans who served in the active military, naval or air service and were discharged or released from that service by means of an “honorable” or “under honorable conditions” discharge.
• Members or former members of the selected reserves who were discharged or released from service by means of an “honorable” or “under honorable conditions” discharge.
For military honors during an inside funeral service, the playing of "Taps" and the folding of the flag are available. For a graveside service, military honors include firing three volleys each by three, five or seven service members as well as folding the flag and "Taps." The three volleys came from an old battlefield custom. The two warring sides would cease hostilities to clear their dead from the battlefield, and the firing of three volleys meant that the dead had been properly cared for and the side was ready to resume the battle.
Immediately following the three volleys is the rendering of "Taps." The version of "Taps" we know today was officially recognized by the U.S. Army in 1874. Beginning in 1891, the playing of "Taps" became standard at military funeral ceremonies and was legislated in 2013 as the “National Song of Military Remembrance.” The bugle call "Taps" originated during the Civil War with the Army of the Potomac. Union Army Brig. Gen. Daniel Butterfield didn't like the bugle call that signaled soldiers in the camp to put out the lights and go to sleep and worked out the melody of "Taps" with his brigade bugler, Pvt. Oliver Wilcox Norton. The call later came into another use as a figurative call to the sleep of death for soldiers.
After "Taps" is played, the flag is carefully folded into the symbolic tricorn shape. A properly proportioned flag will fold 13 times on the triangles, representing the 13 original colonies. The folded flag is emblematic of the tricorn hat worn by the patriots of the American Revolution. When folded, no red or white stripe is to be evident, leaving only the blue field with stars. The flag is then presented as a keepsake to the next of kin, a close friend or an associate of the deceased veteran if there is no next of kin.
The Department of Defense will provide gravestones or markers, and a burial flag for private cemetery burials at no charge to the veteran’s surviving family members. Most people are not aware of this but a request for military funeral honors can be made through the eligible veteran’s funeral director/planner.
“We take pride in recognizing our veterans at Post 112," Benson said. "We appreciate the opportunity to let the family and friends know how much they are appreciated for the time their loved one served in the military — which allows us the freedom we enjoy every day. These veterans deserve the recognition!”
Benson continued, “Everyone needs to know that to have a military funeral service, the family needs to ask the funeral home for military honors for the deceased veteran.”
