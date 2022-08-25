American Legion Post 112 cares about veterans and wants to ensure they have all the benefits to which they are entitled.
According to American Legion Post 112 Commander John Wilson, “This valuable information is provided so veterans will not make the same mistake that hundreds of veterans have made regarding their DD Form 214. This important DD Form 214 is labeled your Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty. Everyone who has served on active duty should have been issued a copy of their DD 214.”
Lee Oliver, former commander, added, “This DD Form 214 verifies your military service and includes information about your military service. Much of this information is required if you later wish to rejoin the military, apply for veterans benefits or even apply for certain state or federal jobs.”
Both Wilson and Oliver encourage veterans to treat their DD Form 214 like any other important document — birth and marriage certificates, wills, vehicle titles, land deeds, insurance policies, etc.
Oliver continued, “Veterans need to realize that this is very important because their family cannot have a casket draped with the American flag unless there is a copy of the veteran's DD Form 214 available. This document is much like all military records and should be kept forever.”
Veterans can register their DD Form 214 with many town halls or county registrars and/or with a local Veterans Affairs (VA) office.
“This should be done to maintain a record of military service because it will make retrieval quick and easy,” Wilson added.
Wilson said the veteran should make sure state or local laws do not permit public access to the DD Form 214 before registering their DD Form 214 with any office.
He stressed, “This is important because it has your SSN (Social Security number) and you could be exposing your private information to the world, thus making you an easy target for identity theft.”
It should be noted that other official military and Department of Defense forms show proof of military service or serve as discharge papers, including DD Form 256, which is common for members of the Guard or Reserves. Those forms are important, but may not be accepted in place of a DD Form 214.
Veterans should receive a copy of their DD Form 214 on the day they separate or retire from the military. In some cases, the form may not be ready. In these situations, the military will usually mail a copy to your home of record.
If a veteran has recently separated or retired from the military, he or she can try contacting their last unit. These records are only maintained for a short time before being forwarded to the branch of service human resources or personnel command:
• Air Force: Air Force Personnel Center (AFPC).
• Army: Human Resources Command (HRC).
• Marines: Headquarters, U.S. Marine Corps.
• Navy Personnel Command: BUPERS.
If a veteran has been out of the military for more than a few years, he or she will need to contact the National Personnel Records Center to get a new copy of their DD Form 214.
The National Archives in St. Louis, Missouri, processes most DD Form 214 requests. Veterans and their next of kin have two methods for requesting copies of military records. These two methods are electronic and paper.
• Electronic: Use the eVetRecs system to create your request.
• Paper: Mail or fax a Standard Form SF 180. Print, sign and date all copies of paper forms before submitting them. The address is listed at the end of the SF 180 and below as a point of reference. The SF 180 Form can be obtained from a VA office or if the veteran has access to a computer, a search for the form can be done online.
Mail the SF 180 to the National Personnel Records Center at the following address: National Personnel Records Center, Attention: (your service, e.g., Air Force), Records, 9700 Page Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63132-5000.
For more information, contact American Legion Post 112 at (706) 226-5120.
