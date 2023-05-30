American Legion

Chatsworth American Legion Post 167 presents Murray County Sheriff Jimmy Davenport with 47 advanced first aid kits, one for each deputy on the force. From left are post Vice Commander Gary Woodring, post Commander Larry Morrison, Davenport and post Service Officer Bruce Kendrick.

Chatsworth American Legion Post 167 has presented Murray County Sheriff Jimmy Davenport with 47 advanced first aid kits, one for each deputy on the force. The deputies have received advanced training in first aid, and the department has a goal that each deputy will receive training equivalent to that of an emergency medical technician.

No matter what the emergency, sheriff's deputies are normally the first on the scene. They will now be able to provide lifesaving care immediately upon arrival. 

