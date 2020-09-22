American Legion to hold flag disposal ceremony

American Legion Post 112 holds a flag disposal ceremony on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Post at 1118 N. Glenwood Ave. Proper disposal of the American flag is an integral part of the American Legion ritual. The Ceremony for Disposal of Unserviceable Flags was passed by the 19th National Convention of The American Legion in New York, Sept. 20-23, 1937.
“The observance of proper respect for the flag of our country is, and always has been, very important,” said Post 112 Commander John Wilson. “Flags which are faded, tattered and worn are unserviceable and should be retired from life with respect and honor. Also flags that have been used for the decoration of graves should be collected after any special service, inspected, and if worn and unserviceable, to be properly destroyed.”
Wilson invites the public to this special ceremony and bring their flags that are worn, faded or torn. Flags can also be dropped off in front of The American Legion in the flag box or brought in and given to someone. The office is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, contact the American Legion at (706) 226-5120.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.