The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners (BOC) opened the online portal (https://www.whitfieldcountyga.com/boc/ARPA.htm) on Sept. 1 for organizations wishing to apply for grants through the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
The federal government allocated $20.3 million to Whitfield County as part of the program. The BOC recently approved ARPA funds in the amount of $1 million to be awarded to local nonprofit organizations for three broad categories:
• Programs responding to the public health emergency.
• Programs responding to negative economic impacts.
• Reimbursement of revenue loss and COVID-19-related expenditures (with limitations).
Applications are due by Friday and will be reviewed by the ARPA Committee throughout November. The organization(s) awarded with the funding will be announced at the end of the year.
Interested applicants are encouraged to read the application thoroughly before starting the process. Detailed instructions are included in the online application. Paper copies of the application will be available upon request at the BOC office at 201 S. Hamilton St. in Dalton, fifth floor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.