Two of the GOP's most controversial figures are on a quest to keep President Donald Trump at the forefront of the Republican Party.
Georgia's U.S. House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who represents Whitfield and Murray counties, was joined by Florida House Rep. Matt Gaetz in deep-red Dalton on Thursday night as part of their series of "America First" rallies. About 500 people -- most in MAGA (Make America Great Again, a saying Trump used) gear -- filled the Dalton Convention Center.
"We are the most hated and the most attacked members of Congress, Matt and I," Greene told the crowd. "Guess what? We don't really care, do we?"
Greene, a freshman congresswoman, has spent nearly every day since her election in the national headlines for the perpetuation of false conspiracy theories, and often racist and anti-Semitic comments. The latest: comparing COVID-19 mask mandates to Nazi terror over the Jewish population during the Holocaust.
Greene compared U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's mandate that all House members wear masks on the chamber floor to prevent the spread of the virus to the detention and murder of the Jewish people by Adolf Hitler during World War II.
The remarks led to Republican rebuke, even from House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy who has refrained from punishing Greene for past actions.
Greene didn't address the Holocaust remarks during the rally, but falsely told the crowd that for four years during the previous administration the media called Republicans "Nazis."
"That's a mean, nasty, dirty word," she said. "And what did they call President Trump? Hitler! That's right! One of the most evil men to ever walk this earth."
During her 40-minute speech, Greene lamented the Democratic-controlled government for its stimulus checks to unemployed Americans -- saying that it keeps people from seeking out jobs. She lambasted President Joe Biden's administration for its immigration policies and echoed false claims that the election results were faulty.
Despite facing punishment from House leaders, she vowed to continue refusing to wear a mask on the House floor.
"I've received a couple of letters about that, and I've got a fine for $500 and another fine for $2,500 -- which is a heck of a lot of money -- and I don't have to pay it and I'm not going to," she said. "... So I won't be wearing my mask anymore on the House floor."
Gaetz faces his own array of troubling allegations that include an inappropriate relationship with a minor and sex trafficking. Gaetz's associate pleaded guilty to several similar charges.
According to the Associated Press, what started as a federal investigation into sex trafficking allegations against Gaetz has spiraled into a larger probe on possible public corruption.
The pair may be far from the GOP leadership's favorite members but still hold significant power over a population that will likely play a key role in the next election cycle: Trump's loyal voters.
Gaetz told the crowd what GOP leaders feared -- extreme members of the party such as himself and Greene intend to keep the party from "going back to the days of the Bushes and the McCains and the Romneys."
"We are the Republican Party," Gaetz proclaimed to the crowded convention center after he took to the podium. "... This is Donald Trump's party and I'm a Donald Trump Republican!"
On stage, Gaetz echoed "deep state" conspiracy theories and amplified false claims about the 2020 election.
Georgia U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, a far-right figure who is running for secretary of state against incumbent Brad Raffensperger, perpetuated false allegations that the election was stolen during the Dalton rally. When he mentioned the incumbent, the crowd rang out in chants of "lock him up!"
"Let me tell you what we need as a secretary of state here in Georgia," he said. "We need someone who's going to restore integrity to the election process."
Despite being stripped of her House committee assignments after past social media posts resurfaced of her accosting school shooting survivor David Hogg, Greene's national spotlight has only strengthened her hold on the far-right voters of Georgia.
She's capitalized further on her platform by raking in a staggering number of donations -- more than $3 million in the first quarter of 2021, according to Politico.
On the campaign trail, Greene won supporters by promoting the same image that sent Trump to the White House in 2016: a political outsider and savvy businessperson who promised to reject the status quo. She grew her image from conservative social media personality to a die-hard fighter for Trump.
Dalton resident Roberta Sikkelee Curtin donned a home-made T-shirt that read: "MTG, we stand with thee."
In the beginning of the rally, Greene lamented how the country doesn't understand the voters of North Georgia and why they would want Greene to represent them.
Sikkelee Curtin said it's because Greene "says everything everybody is afraid to say."
"They can talk about censuring her all they want," Sikkelee Curtin said. "We elected her and we want her to represent us."
