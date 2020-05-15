Amid pandemic, Drug Court participants use Zoom to continue recovery support meetings

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, two Phase 5 members of the Conasauga Drug Court program came up with an innovative way to continue offering 12-step recovery meetings.
Normally, Drug Court participants are required by Superior Court to attend three recovery-based meetings each week and turn in verifiable documentation to the court. All such community-based 12-step recovery support meetings had to be canceled because of the shelter-in-place order, however.
In lieu of these meetings, Drug Court participants were required to watch online recovery videos or speaker meetings and journal about their connection to what the speakers were saying and how it related to their recovery.
Instead of accepting this as an alternative to their usual recovery support meetings, two of the men in the program, Paul Hartman and Billy Howard, took the initiative to purchase online Zoom accounts and initially began chairing 12-step recovery support meetings once a week.
Once they were convinced this approach would work, they began hosting hour-long meetings six days a week.
Initiating the step program meeting through Zoom was not a suggestion or requirement by the Drug Court staff for the participants, said Rosafay Lawson, a member of the Drug Court staff. She related that the participants demonstrated motivation and leadership in an area that they saw a community need.
“Our participants recognized a gap in services not only for our program but for the recovery community as well,” Lawson said. “So these two men not only stepped up as leaders in our program to provide these services for our participants, they also opened these groups to other members of the recovery community.”
Lawson said they have experienced a positive ripple effect throughout the program in which female participants are doing the same thing.
“We have also witnessed smaller groups begin in the lower phases of the program in both the men’s and women’s group to provide peer support to each other during a time that appears so uncertain to us all,” she said.
Lawson related that the Drug Court staff is very proud of the involved participants and humbly says thank you to these individuals for their continued efforts in supporting the program and the recovery community at large.
