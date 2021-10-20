Amount of COVID patients at Hamilton Medical Center continues to fall

Hamilton Medical Center on Wednesday had 41 COVID patients (35 unvaccinated; 85%); five of those were in the intensive care unit (ICU) (five unvaccinated; 100%); and four were on ventilators (four unvaccinated; 100%), according to information posted on the hospital's website.
On Monday there were 44 COVID patients (36 unvaccinated; 82%); eight of those were in the ICU (eight unvaccinated; 100%); and five were on ventilators (five unvaccinated; 100%).
The hospital had 49 COVID patients on Aug. 11, the first day hospital officials began reporting the number. Eleven of those patients were in the ICU; five were on ventilators.
In Whitfield County there have been 309 confirmed deaths due to COVID, 23 probable deaths due to the virus and 906 hospitalizations since March 2020 through Wednesday, according to the state Department of Public Health. Since Sept. 1, there have been 62 confirmed COVID deaths.
Since March 2020 through Wednesday, there have been 19,102 confirmed COVID cases in Whitfield County.
Hospital officials have said they will update their COVID patient data three times a week at www.hamiltonhealth.com/test-result-data-tests-performed-at-hamilton-medical-center-2. Hamilton Medical Center is licensed for more than 200 beds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.