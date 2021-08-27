Amount of COVID patients falls at Hamilton Medical Center; number in ICU remains unchanged

The number of COVID-19 patients at Hamilton Medical Center dropped by 10 — from 78 to 68 — from Wednesday to Friday, while the total patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) remained the same and the number on ventilators dropped, according to information posted on the hospital's website.
On Friday, the hospital had 68 COVID patients (63 unvaccinated; 93%); 17 of those were in the ICU (16 unvaccinated; 94%); and 11 were on ventilators (10 unvaccinated; 91%).
On Wednesday, the hospital had 78 COVID patients (71 unvaccinated; 91%); 17 of those were in the ICU (16 unvaccinated; 94%); and 15 were on ventilators (14 unvaccinated; 93%).
The hospital had 49 COVID patients on Aug. 11. Eleven of those patients were in the ICU; five were on ventilators.
Hospital officials have said they will update their COVID patient data three times a week at www.hamiltonhealth.com/test-result-data-tests-performed-at-hamilton-medical-center-2.
Hamilton Medical Center is licensed for more than 200 beds.
