Amount of Hamilton Medical Center COVID patients in ICU, on ventilators decreases

Hamilton Medical Center on Friday had 49 COVID patients (41 unvaccinated; 84%); 10 of those were in the intensive care unit (ICU) (eight unvaccinated; 80%); and six were on ventilators (five unvaccinated; 83%), according to information posted on the hospital's website.
On Wednesday there were 48 COVID patients (39 unvaccinated; 81%); 11 of those were in the ICU (nine unvaccinated; 82%); and nine were on ventilators (seven unvaccinated; 78%).
The hospital had 49 COVID patients on Aug. 11, the first day hospital officials began reporting the number. Eleven of those patients were in the ICU; five were on ventilators.
In Whitfield County since March 2020 through Friday, there have been 299 confirmed deaths due to COVID and 20 probable deaths due to the virus. Since Sept. 1, there have been 52 confirmed COVID deaths.
Since March 2020 through Friday, there have been 18,870 confirmed COVID cases in Whitfield County.
Hospital officials have said they will update their COVID patient data three times a week at www.hamiltonhealth.com/test-result-data-tests-performed-at-hamilton-medical-center-2. Hamilton Medical Center is licensed for more than 200 beds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.