CHATSWORTH — For Greg Burns, playing in the Rose Parade on New Year's Day — as well as meeting band directors from around the country, seeing the Rose Parade's iconic floats up close and learning more about the entire festival of Americana — was "a moving, humbling, incredible, once-in-a-lifetime experience."
"It was a lot of fun and an amazing trip," said Burns, band director at Gladden Middle School. "It's an honor to represent our profession."
"I was doing it for all the Georgia band directors, for my students, my school, Murray County Schools, Chatsworth, Murray County, Georgia and the USA," said Burns, a 1997 graduate of Murray County High School. "I tried to think full-scale."
Superintendent Steve Loughridge called Burns "a superstar" for Murray County Schools and was thrilled Burns could represent the school system and this area and region.
"I saw him out there (on TV), and it's great to have some representation for our district in the Rose Parade," said Loughridge. "We're so excited for him, and it's really neat."
Burns, who has been teaching for 14 years, was part of an ensemble comprised completely of band directors, he said. The 300 band directors, who ranged in age from 20-74, hail from all 50 states, as well as a pair from Mexico, and he was one of four from Georgia.
'I get emotional just thinking about it'
He heard about the opportunity from his friend, Neal Crawford, band director at Gordon Central High School, who joined Burns in representing North Georgia in the Rose Parade, Burns said. Burns applied and was quickly accepted, although he and his wife waited a few weeks to share the news with others.
"We made a card and gave it to my parents, (who) couldn't believe it," Burns said with tears in his eyes. "I get emotional just thinking about it."
The contingent of band directors was new to the Rose Parade this year, but it was initially slated for last year. However, there was no Rose Parade in 2021 due to COVID-19, but marching bands and floral floats returned to the streets of Pasadena, California, again this New Year's Day with actor LeVar Burton serving as grand marshal.
The idea of band directors from around the nation gathering to play as a tribute and memorial to famed band director Michael D. Sewell of Ohio came from Sewell's wife Karen, "a wonderful woman who I got to meet," Burns said. Michael Sewell, who "loved music, teaching and making an impact on the lives of young men and women, retired" five years ago and died a couple of years later.
His wife, as well as the Michael D. Sewell Memorial Foundation, of which she's the president, "put this thing together," including the "unbelievable" float for the parade, Burns said. That float, along with the band, earned the group the Rose Parade's Best Showmanship Award.
When they received the news of the award, "we were on the bus, and the whole bus erupted," he said. "We were like high school kids for five minutes."
'It's very demanding'
Burns was one of nearly 50 trumpet players in the ensemble who marched and played for the 5.5-mile procession, he said. Though temperatures topped out in the low 50s, Burns and his fellow musicians wore dress uniforms with blazers and ties, and "it is exhausting."
"By about mile four, fatigue started to hit, and you could hear a lot of heavy breathing, including me," so band members began switching between playing and waving to the crowd to rest, he said. "It's very demanding — my hips, thighs and calves were throbbing — and you end at the appropriately-named Victory Park."
Fortunately, "TV corner," aptly named because it's where most of the television cameras are located, is "about two minutes from the starting line, so we were pretty fresh," he said. "We knew we had to give it 1,000% there, and we played '76 Trombones' on a loop, so we were constantly playing while we were on TV."
The float began behind the band, "then we parted, and we all faced the TV cameras while the float drove through the middle of the band," he said. Then, "we closed up and marched behind the float the rest of the way."
He'd told several friends and family members where he'd be within the band, so they found him easily while watching TV, he said. He's even received several screengrabs with his face circled.
'The attention to detail left me in awe'
In addition to bands, the Tournament of Roses Parade — which precedes the Rose Bowl college football game — is famous for its ornate flower-covered floats, equestrian units, Rose queen and Royal Court, according to the nonprofit Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association, which produces the parade. First held in 1890, thousands of spectators watch the parade, as do millions on television.
"The amount of people there is unlike anything I can describe, and the parade always starts with a stealth bomber flyover," Burns said with a chuckle. "That definitely woke us up at 8 a.m."
Following the Rose Parade, Burns and others performed again at Float Fest, where the public can examine the floats up close, he said.
"It was an amazing trip and something to smile about while (our country) is going through such a tough time with" the COVID-19 pandemic.
In California, Burns met Alfred Watkins, who built a powerhouse band program at Lassiter High School in Marietta and was "one of the dignitaries on our float," he said. "They're one of the best bands in the state, and it was an honor to meet him," as it was to meet composer James Swearingen.
Burns and Crawford chatted for a few minutes with Swearingen outside the Rose Bowl, and then "I actually got to have breakfast with him at the hotel," Burns said. "Almost every band in the country at some point will play music by James Swearingen, and I hope we can do one of his pieces for our spring concert."
He also was able to view all the floats up close prior to the Rose Parade in the Rose Bowl parking lot, he said.
"That is where they're put together, in warehouses, and they're beautiful."
"I found out how they keep the flowers alive, and the attention to detail left me in awe," he said. "TV shows it, but it's special to look at the floats up close in person, and I gained a lot of respect for them and the parade."
Though the general belief is "it never rains in sunny Southern California," that adage was proved false in late-December, as "it was a monsoon" on Dec. 29, the first day of rehearsals for Burns and his fellow band directors, he said. They moved their practice inside a hotel ballroom, and "it was magical, inspirational and very moving" the first time they played together — "it amazed me, not just as a teacher, but as a person, how fast it came together."
'This is home for me'
He appreciated meeting with band directors from across America and learned "we're all dealing with similar things right now, like COVID-19," he said. "So many bands are going through a rebuilding phase right now, and I want to rebuild here, because this is home for me."
Burns "does a fantastic job at Gladden," Loughridge said.
Rain continued Dec. 30, and Arcadia High School allowed the band to utilize its performing arts center to prepare for Band Fest, when all the bands in the Rose Parade perform in front of the Tournament of Roses committee, Burns said.
"You play your sequence, rain or shine."
"Woodwind instruments, it's really hard for them in the rain, (so) the woodwinds were kept under ponchos, but I play brass trumpet, and brass instruments can get wet, as can drumline equipment," he said. They performed skillfully — band members were provided their four songs six months prior to the parade, and "it was clearly communicated that you show up in California with your music learned" — and then were treated to California favorite In-N-Out Burger, which "was good, and I'd eat it again."
Burns had "never been out West before," so he and his wife spent a week in California, which included plenty of sightseeing, he said. They went to the beach, saw "seals for the first time in the wild," and even located "the other Chatsworth," a suburban neighborhood of Los Angeles, where they took a photo in front of a Chatsworth High School sign.
Burns and his fellow musicians had four songs to play, "76 Trombones," a "world-famous piece that's been around forever;" an "amazing piece" by John Philip Sousa, "Stars and Stripes Forever;" "Strike up the Band;" and "Sing, Sing, Sing," he said. "We had a ball with the jazz arrangement of 'Sing, Sing, Sing,' (as) they let us dance around."
A lesson for band students
His participation in the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl festivities was the latest grand opportunity provided to Burns by music, and that's a lesson for his band students.
"In college, I got to go on a trip to Europe because of band, and I've gone to Disney World twice for the same reason," in addition to playing for the Rose Parade, he said. "If you put the time and work in, there are lots of places and things you can experience (due to) music."
