An impact 'beyond measure': Dalton businessman, philanthropist Bandy recalled for devotion to the community

A "true Dalton original."
That's how Mayor David Pennington described local businessman and noted philanthropist Jack Bandy, who passed away on Sunday at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta. He was 93.
"His parents (B.J. and Dicksie Bandy) helped found the bedspread industry, and Jack helped found the carpet industry," Pennington said. "This town wouldn't be what it is without them."
Jack Bandy was hospitalized last week at Emory after testing positive for the new coronavirus (COVID-19), his granddaughter, City Council member Annalee Harlan, said.
Bandy's parents ran a general store in Sugar Valley, but when recession hit the United States after World War I, the Bandys' customers found themselves unable to pay the credit that had been extended to them.
In a 2017 speech to the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society, Jack Bandy said his mother got a handful of bedspread patterns from Catherine Evans Whitener, the woman credited with founding the bedspread industry. Dicksie Bandy boarded a train north with a sample bedspread and came back with 600 orders, he said, enough to allow her and husband B.J. to launch their bedspread business.
Jack Bandy took over the family’s carpet business after B.J. Bandy died in 1948.
In the early 1950s, New York native M.B. “Bud” Seretean came to Dalton to work as sales manager for Katherine Rug Mills. During his stay in Dalton, Seretean boarded with Dicksie Bandy, and Seretean and Jack Bandy quickly became friends. Over dinners together, they began making plans to enter the tufted carpet business. With Guy Henley, they founded Coronet Industries in 1956 with the goal of having the “only all-wool tufting company.”
In 1970, electronics giant RCA Corp. bought Coronet for a reported $150 million. Coronet was later acquired by Beaulieu of America.
"He was one of the real legends of this community," said Robert "Bob" Shaw, the co-founder of Shaw Industries and the founder of Engineered Floors, of Jack Bandy.
"He has been a good friend of mine for more than half a century," said Shaw. "He has been a business partner. He has been a golf partner of mine and put up with my golf game."
Bandy was part of the first class of inductees into the Junior Achievement of Northwest Georgia Business Hall of Fame.
"Jack had the vision 56 years ago to recognize the value Junior Achievement could bring to Dalton," said Junior Achievement of Northwest Georgia Director Anna Adamson. "As a benefactor of Junior Achievement of Northwest Georgia, a JA Business Hall of Fame laureate in 2006 and, most recently, an inaugural member of the JA Free Enterprise Circle in 2018, JA lost a great friend, advocate and staunch supporter of JA of Northwest Georgia since its inception in 1964."
In addition to his accomplishments in business, Bandy was widely known for his philanthropy.
In 2008, he endowed the Bandy Heritage Center for Northwest Georgia, named for his parents, at Dalton State College with $2 million for staff and materials.
“Mr. Bandy’s generosity and vision in founding the Bandy Heritage Center are true reflections of his life and his character,” said Adam Ware, director of the center. “His history here is, in so many ways, the story of our community. His successes were our successes. In the brief time I was fortunate to share with him, I valued his kindness, his good humor and his humility. Dalton has lost one of its true icons, and I have lost a friend and a mentor.
“In naming the Bandy Heritage Center, Mr. Bandy sought to honor the lives and careers of his parents,” Ware said. “In its service to the community, the center honors Mr. Bandy’s own spirit. The stories we preserve — about the ingenuity, entrepreneurship and resourceful optimism of this place and its people — are all stories in which Mr. Bandy played a central role, and we have all benefited from the Dalton he helped create.”
“As an entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist, Jack’s impact on Dalton is beyond measure,” said David Elrod, director of the Dalton State Foundation. “At Dalton State that impact began when he made his first gift here in 1969, and his generosity toward the college persisted for half a century.”
Bandy is also known for his contributions to Hamilton Health Care System and the Whitfield Healthcare Foundation. The Whitfield Healthcare Foundation honored him with its Humanitarian Award.
Bandy and his late wife Aggie were also long-time donors to Emory University's Candler School of Theology.
"It would be difficult to overstate the impact Jack Bandy has had on Candler School of Theology, and in turn, on churches all over the nation, particularly in the Southeast," said Jan Love, dean of the Candler School of Theology and interim provost of Emory University. "His decades of dedication to Candler and its mission of educating faithful and creative leaders for the church’s ministries throughout the world stemmed from his strong desire to see churches thrive coupled with an understanding that churches need outstanding leadership to do so."
"Across several decades, he found multiple ways to partner with Candler in developing outstanding church leaders, especially in the area of preaching and practical ministry," said Love. "He and his late wife, Aggie, established the Bandy Chair in Preaching at Candler in 1986, now considered by many to be the country’s preeminent professorship in homiletics. That same gift also launched the Whiteside Lectures in Preaching, which provide continuing education in the art of preaching. And in 2014, he created the Aggie and Jack Bandy Doctor of Ministry Endowment to provide critical scholarships to those pursuing Candler’s new Doctor of Ministry degree. Jack Bandy’s legacy will continue to shape remarkable students and scholars as well as the field of homiletics for years to come.”
Despite his success and the accolades he received, Bandy remained a down-to-earth person, according to those who knew him.
"I am extraordinarily grateful that Jack Bandy was a part of my life and the life of my community," said Supreme Court of Georgia Justice Charlie Bethel. "For most of my childhood, Jack shared a driveway with my grandparents. Through a child’s eyes, he wasn’t a super successful businessman, a strategic and generous philanthropist, a great golfer, or civic leader. Rather, he was a kind and polite neighbor who talked to me like I was as important as the next person and who was interested in knowing what my brothers and I were up to. His informal and personal humanity made all of those other characteristics mean so much more when I learned 'who' he was."
Carpet and Rug Institute President Joe Yarbrough knew Bandy for almost 50 years.
"When I first moved to Dalton, I went to work for Coronet Industries in 1972, and I had an office in the Coronet building about four doors down from where Jack Bandy's office was located," he said. "He obviously had great success, but Jack was always everyone's friend. He could be approached by anyone and welcome a conversation. He was a consummate community person. He was born and raised in northwest Georgia, and it was very important to him. He loved this area, and his philanthropy and what he has done for this community will live on."
