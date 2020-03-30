An impact 'beyond measure': Dalton businessman, philanthropist Bandy recalled for devotion to the community

Matt Hamilton/Daily Citizen-News

Sandra Mahs talks with Jack Bandy during the opening of her bedspread collection, "Threads of Home: The Sandra Mahs Collection," at the Bandy Heritage Center for Northwest Georgia in May 2018. Bandy, who passed away on Sunday, was the benefactor for the center at Dalton State College that is named after his parents, B.J. and Dicksie Bandy. He endowed the center in 2008 with $2 million for staff and materials.