Andrew Parker said serving as Dalton's next city administrator won't be just a job for him, "but a mission."
The City Council on July 6 voted 4-0 to name Parker city administrator, replacing Jason Parker (no relation), who retires Aug. 12. Mayor David Pennington typically votes only if there is a tie.
The city has 382 full-time employees and an annual budget of $34.8 million.
Andrew Parker has been with the Public Works Department since 2010 and has been director since 2019.
"Over the last decade at the Public Works Department, I've had opportunities to go elsewhere," said Andrew Parker. "But I'm committed to this area. Except for when I went to college, I've lived in Chatsworth and Dalton my entire life."
A 2006 graduate of Murray County High School, Parker first started working for the Public Works Department while still in high school.
"In my junior and senior years of high school, I interned with the city's Public Works Department in the stormwater program, doing (water) sampling, dry weather screening," he said. "That sort of piqued my interest in civil engineering. It propelled my career."
He went on to study civil engineering technology at Southern Polytechnic State University in Marietta, graduating in 2010.
"During that time, if I wasn't taking summer classes, I would come back to Dalton to do whatever I could to help the Public Works Department," he said.
After earning his degree, Parker was hired by the Public Works Department as a project manager.
"I came on board to administer our annual paving program, our bridge maintenance program, our sidewalk program and any sort of SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) funding for infrastructure," he said.
He was named assistant director of the department in 2014. The City Council named him director of the department in 2019.
"I have thoroughly enjoyed my role as director, and it was a difficult decision to put my name in the hat to become city administrator," he said. "But the timing seemed right. The city has about $40 million in capital projects (new buildings and other structures) to work on over the next three to five years, and I thought that I had a lot to offer in helping the city complete those projects."
As director of the Public Works Department, Parker has not only worked on that department's capital projects but those of other departments, and has been involved in the planning of the projects the city has ongoing.
"The heads of the other departments don't necessarily have a background in project management," he said. "We've long had that relationship where we (the Public Works Department) provide project delivery support, helping fine-tune the scope of a project, getting that project to a design phase."
In recreation, one of the city's biggest projects will be an aquatic center planned near Dalton Mall.
"We are currently in the design phase of that," he said. "It's an estimated $20 million investment. We'll have a 50-meter, competition-sized swimming pool. We'll also have a 25-yard by 25-yard multipurpose pool. That can be used for physical therapy, and we'll be partnering with healthcare providers to get them access to the pool for that. It can be used for swimming lessons, water exercise. It can be used for pool parties, and we want to have a room where people can have parties that also provides access to that pool."
The city is also building two FIFA-sized soccer fields at Heritage Point Park. Each can be divided into two youth fields.
"We hope to have the permitting for the fields wrapped up by the end of this month," he said. "There will be a 30-day bid process, and we hope to issue a construction award by September. Hopefully, by next spring, those fields will be available for use."
The city also plans to renovate the John Davis Recreation Center.
"We want to make that a first-class facility again," Parker said. "We are working with local architects to put a plan together. We don't know yet what the final design will look like."
The 2020 SPLOST contained $11.175 million for renovations to the John Davis Recreation Center and to Heritage Point Park, and Parker said city officials are waiting for the bids to come back for the soccer fields before moving forward with the rec center.
The SPLOST proposal as presented to the public included that the city would build a new rec center. A citizens advisory committee included a complete rebuild of the rec center on its recommended project list based on a presentation by the city recreation department that that was its primary need.
City officials also want to improve the entrances to the city from the I-75 interchanges at Rocky Face and on Walnut Avenue.
"That includes improving the appearances of those two corridors as well as traffic improvements," Parker said, "We recognize that congestion can be a problem on Walnut Avenue."
Parker said that work will be done in "several stages," with the first being improvements to Market Street.
"We are going to do streetscape-type improvements, landscaping, decorative streetlights, putting utilities underground," he said. "We are looking at having electric vehicle recharging stations on the on-street parking."
The Market Street plans also call for a "business access street" behind Panda Express, KFC and Chick-fil-A.
"You see these in places like Pigeon Forge (Tennessee)," said Parker. "They allow you to go from parcel to parcel without having to get out on the main road, which in this case would be Walnut Avenue."
Parker said he expects to also play a role in helping City Council members select the next Public Works Department director, and helping City Council members and Recreation Commission members select the next Parks and Recreation Department director. Greg Walker has served as the Parks and Recreation Department’s interim director since the retirement of Mike Miller in December.
