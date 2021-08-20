Angeles rewards faith others had in her

Dianeli Angeles credits several teachers and mentors for helping her flourish since she arrived in America five years ago.
"You need someone who believes in you, because if they believe in you, you start believing in yourself," said Angeles, who came to Dalton with her parents in January 2016 in what would have been the second semester of her high school senior year in Mexico. "If a teacher just puts you off to the side in class, that sticks in your mind, too."
The United States "is a country of opportunity, but life here can also be hard for newcomers, so I tell all my students to find that person who believes in you," said Miguel Gonzalez, a teacher at Dalton Public Schools' Newcomer Academy who taught Angeles when she arrived. "On those hard days, remember those people who believed in you."
Gonzalez acts as that person to as many of his students as he can, including Angeles, because he benefited from an educator who took an interest in him in elementary school, he said. Carol Satterfield "always cared for me, outside and inside the classroom," even accompanying him to his college registration day.
"I want them all to find at least one (figure) like that," said Gonzalez, who came to Dalton from Zacapuato, a small, rural village in the Mexican state of Guerrero, at age 8. "And to all the teachers out there, get involved with your kids, and find out what they can do."
It's imperative youth "keep your hopes up, because you will find somebody who knows your potential, eventually," said Angeles, who was valedictorian of the Morris Innovative High School 2017 class. "Teachers, be patient, and be that somebody a kid looks up to."
When Angeles arrived in the U.S. she spoke no English, and she hoped merely to graduate high school, work for a year, then go back to Mexico with the money she earned from that year of work, she said. However, Ric Murry, who spent five years at Morris Innovative and helped start the Newcomer Academy for students new to the country, opened her mind to higher education in the U.S., pointed her toward Dalton State College and assisted her with the ACT.
"When she first came in, she had no English capabilities," but based on a test she was given in Spanish, it was evident to Murry and others she was "brilliant in her first language," so the priority became teaching her English so her intelligence could manifest itself here in America, said Murry.
As that happened, Murry and other teachers told her college was a real possibility for her, and they helped her with questions as she rigorously examined the ACT study guide.
"Her drive, her courage and her passion make her who she is," said Murry, who is now a teacher at City Park School. "She's just wonderful, and there's no way I could ever forget her."
Her success also speaks to the needs filled by the Newcomer Academy, he said.
"The Newcomer Academy filled a gap many didn't know existed in this area, and I hope it continues."
Like Angeles, Iraiz Vigil-Rico came to America in her teens, so the latter served as a mentor and example for the former while Angeles was at Morris Innovative.
"I'm so proud of her, and this is just the beginning of a great, huge story," Vigil-Rico said. "She'll do more and more."
Angeles graduated magna cum laude from Dalton State College this year with a criminal justice degree, and she plans to go to law school to become an immigration attorney.
While at Dalton State, she found yet another mentor, Natalie Johnson, an associate professor of criminal justice, who urged her to get involved with organizations like the Family Crisis Center, End Slavery Georgia and the Sexual Assault Center in Fort Oglethorpe, as well as taking the time to help develop her writing skills.
"Dianeli was an awesome student to have," and while the content of her papers and the writing were "really good," there were a few grammatical errors "I noticed she kept making," said Johnson, who taught Angeles in eight courses. "Instead of just keeping on marking things wrong, I wanted to take the time to help her improve her writing skills, (because) you can mark things wrong and expect them to fix it on their own, but if English isn't your first language, how would you know how to fix the error?"
"We met, and she took the time to ask about the rules of grammar, etc., (but) in that moment, I knew I couldn't help her as much as I wanted," because while Johnson is a native English speaker, "I'm not an English teacher, so (I'd forgotten) all the explanations to the rules," she said. "I just know them, but can't really explain why."
"I worked with her as best as I could but suggested she also utilize the writing lab because they could better assist her with the explanations of grammar, (and) I remember her thanking me for taking the time to help her," Johnson said. "She was very thankful and gracious, she took advantage of that suggestion (for) our free writing lab, and her writing continuously improved."
Angeles advises other newcomers to "be resilient."
"Never give up," she said. "Those who doubt you, prove them wrong, and those who believe in you, prove them right."
