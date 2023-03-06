Children of all ages are welcome to attend the Anna Shaw Children’s Institute (ASCI) Easter Egg-Stravaganza on Saturday, March 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Miracle Field at Westside Park, 1519 Mount Vernon Road in Rocky Face.
The event includes an egg hunt, petting zoo, face painting, horses, balloon animals, crafts and pick-up ducks.
Egg hunt times are scheduled based on age. Times are: 2 to 2:30 p.m. for ages 4 and under; 2:30 to 3 for ages 5 to 8; 3 to 3:30 for ages 9 to 12; and 3:30 to 4 for ages 13 and older.
“We hope you’ll join us for the whole event, not just for the scheduled egg hunts,” said Jessica Truelove, ASCI practice manager. “The other activities will be a lot of fun and a great way to make memories.”
For more information, visit HamiltonHealth.com/children or call (706) 226-8900.
