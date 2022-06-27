Since 2020, 5-year-old Noah Smith has received speech therapy services and medical support through the Developmental and Behavioral Pediatric Department at Anna Shaw Children’s Institute (ASCI). His parents recently held a dart tournament in Chattanooga to promote autism awareness and raise funds for ASCI. The total amount raised through this tournament was $5,000. It will be used to provide training, equipment and support to the families and children of ASCI. Noah recently presented the check to Ashley Johnson, his speech language therapist (pictured). ASCI staff members want to thank Christine and Nick Smith for their support.
