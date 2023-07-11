Donation

To increase autism awareness, Christine Smith of Chattanooga recently presented a check for $10,000 to the Anna Shaw Children’s Institute (ASCI) in honor of her son, Noah. Smith raised the funds by holding a dart throwing competition, an annual event that has supported ASCI since 2021. From left are Jessica Truelove, ASCI practice manager; Noah; and Jane Snipes, Whitfield Healthcare Foundation. The funds will help provide specialized therapy toys and equipment for treatment purposes.

 Contributed photo

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video