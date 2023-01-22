Anna Shaw Children’s Institute (ASCI) recently received a donation of toys to be used in therapy. The donation was given in honor of a Hamilton Medical Center (HMC) associate’s family member.
Star Lackey, HMC patient relations liaison and effective communications manager, and her family collected toys, scooters, footballs, basketballs and games as one way to honor the memory of her nephew, Landon Smith, who died one year ago.
“We’re very appreciative of this donation of toys,” said Terri Woodruff, ASCI executive director. “What a great way to honor Landon.”
According to Lackey, Landon loved Christmas and loved receiving toys. His family wanted to help provide toys so that children, regardless of their socioeconomic background, their race or their physical or medical challenges, would have access to them.
“We are hoping these toys will enhance some child’s life, be it socially, developmentally or emotionally,” said Lackey. “If it adds a smile to a parent, that’s icing on the cake!"
