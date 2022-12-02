Anna Shaw Children’s Institute has its next CHAMP (Classes to Help, Advise & Motivate Parents) webinar on Tuesday at noon. Amy Thomas, an occupational therapist, gives a presentation on “Fine Motor Fundamentals.” Visit the event section on Facebook.com/HamiltonCares for live-streaming information. For more information, call (706) 226-8900.
Anna Shaw Children’s Institute to hold webinar
- Submitted by Hamilton Medical Center
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- West Walnut Chick-fil-A closing for remodeling
- Area Arrests for Nov. 29
- UPDATED: Murray County Schools administrator charged with child molestation, statutory rape
- 'Nutcracker' cast list announced
- Planning commission denies rezoning request after owner changes mind
- Area Arrests for Dec. 1
- Mistletoe Festival this Saturday in downtown Dalton
- Dalton youth football teams win league championships
- Former Christian Heritage School standout Lester scores first collegiate touchdown for Georgia Southern
- Area Arrests for Nov. 25
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.