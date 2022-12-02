NOI

Anna Shaw Children’s Institute has its next CHAMP (Classes to Help, Advise & Motivate Parents) webinar on Tuesday at noon. Amy Thomas, an occupational therapist, gives a presentation on “Fine Motor Fundamentals.” Visit the event section on Facebook.com/HamiltonCares for live-streaming information. For more information, call (706) 226-8900.

